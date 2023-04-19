Local law enforcement agencies are again taking part in a federal campaign to reduce the chances of legally prescribed drugs being diverted for illicit use, holding a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday.
Four collection points will be set up throughout the county on Saturday for people to safely dispose of prescription pills in their households that they no longer need.
Now in its 14th year, Prescription Pill Take Back Day was organized by the Drug Enforcement Agency, and local law enforcement agencies have embraced efforts to curb prescription pill abuse and theft.
The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy reported 2,250 overdose deaths statewide in 2021, with 36 of those deaths occurring in Warren County.
About 75% of all overdose deaths in the state for 2021 were related to opioid use.
Unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off anonymously from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
•The Bowling Green Police Department, 911 Kentucky St.
•Kentucky State Police, Post 3, 3119 Nashville Road
•Greenwood High School, front parking lot, 5065 Scottsville Road, collection point operated by Warren County Sheriff's Office
•Smiths Grove City Hall, 146 S. Main St., Smiths Grove, collection point operated by Smiths Grove Police Department
This is the first time that Smiths Grove's police department has staffed a collection point.
More than 16 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs have been collected nationwide at participating locations through Take Back Day events.
