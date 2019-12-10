A Scottsville man was arrested Monday after the Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence.
Dustin Richards, 39, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth, greater than two grams), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the task force, detectives found about 10 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and several firearms inside the Carver Drive residence.
The charges were all enhanced due to the presence of firearms.
