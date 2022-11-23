Crime does pay, and Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force Director Tommy Loving is glad of it.
The task force that Loving heads will be the recipient on Dec. 9 of proceeds from an auction of vehicles and other miscellaneous items seized in drug arrests, and those proceeds will allow Loving to keep his fleet of vehicles up-to-date.
“Every one of the vehicles forfeited by a judge came from a criminal conviction,” Loving said. “I think it’s neat that they (the criminals) get to help us buy new vehicles.”
Ten seized vehicles, ranging from a 1994 Ford Mustang to a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, will be auctioned in front of the Warren County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 9, beginning at 1 p.m., along with six vehicles that have been used by the task force.
“This is how we rotate our vehicles out,” Loving said. “It enables us to replace those six vehicles and have them paid for by what we make at the auction.”
Loving explained that the task force’s vehicles are purchased through a state price contract that is “generally 25 to 30 percent below sticker price.”
“We’ve been able many times to sell the vehicles that we’ve used for two or three years for only $500 to $1,000 less than what we paid,” Loving said.
Any shortfall on the cost of purchasing new vehicles is more than made up for through proceeds from selling the seized vehicles, Loving said.
The task force-used vehicles to be auctioned:
• 2018 Dodge Durango
• 2019 Ford F-150
• 2019 Dodge Ram 1500
• 2020 Dodge Ram 1500
• Two 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUVs
“All six vehicles are ones that we bought new,” Loving said. “They have been used by our detectives, and they have been maintained.”
The 10 seized vehicles are all at least seven years old, but Loving said: “When you add them all together, we’ll probably do really well.”
The auction will also include two utility trailers and a tandem-axle car hauler.
Helping Loving get a good return on the auction will be local auctioneer Joe Houchens, who has conducted the auctions free of charge for the past 25 years.
“Joe doesn’t charge us to do the auction, and he doesn’t charge a buyer’s premium,” Loving said. “He wants to see that money go back into drug enforcement.”