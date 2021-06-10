A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against a Barren County man charging him with drug and firearms offenses.
Eric R. Sturgeon, 40, of Cave City, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Sturgeon is accused of having at least 50 grams of meth in his possession on Nov. 12 in Barren County and on May 6 in Warren County.
Federal prosecutors say that Sturgeon also possessed handguns as a convicted felon at the same time he was found to have meth.