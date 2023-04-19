A Bowling Green man pleaded guilty Monday to criminal charges stemming from a crash last year at a gas station that left a woman seriously injured.
Brian James Kessinger, 42, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of first-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth offense or greater within 10 years).
Kessinger agreed to be sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison, court records show.
An additional 14 counts against Kessinger were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The Bowling Green Police Department arrested Kessinger on May 13 after investigating a crash at Speedway, 2401 Nashville Road.
According to an arrest citation, a witness who called police reported the crash and said that a woman was trapped between vehicles.
City police officers who arrived at Speedway learned from witnesses that a black Cadillac caused the crash and the driver, later identified as Kessinger, had run behind the store.
Officers found Kessinger behind the store and he had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath and declined to speak to police, his arrest citation said.
The Bowling Green Fire Department, EMS and BGPD worked to free Wendy Bladon, who was pinned between two vehicles.
“Both of Bladon’s legs were visibly broken and she was suspected to have other serious physical injuries,” Kessinger’s arrest citation said.
Bladon was treated at The Medical Center and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
After gathering statements from witnesses and viewing surveillance footage, police determined that Kessinger’s vehicle entered the Speedway parking lot from Campbell Lane at a high rate of speed, jumping a concrete embankment as it entered the lot and struck a Chevrolet Impala, propelling it into a third vehicle.
The force from the crash caused that third vehicle to be pushed into Bladon, trapping her between that car and an SUV, court records show.
According to his arrest citation, two open vodka bottles with alcohol in them were found in Kessinger’s vehicle and a blood draw determined he had a blood alcohol content of 0.301 percent, nearly four times the legal limit for drivers.
The citation also noted that Kessinger had seven prior DUI convictions dating back to 2003 before this incident.
