A longtime Western Kentucky University administrator and a former WKU athlete are the latest to file to run for seats on Warren Fiscal Court.
Rick DuBose, who capped off a 19-year career at WKU by serving as executive director of the university’s alumni association for three years before his retirement in 2016, has filed to run as a Democrat for the third district magistrate seat that opened up when incumbent Democrat Tony Payne announced he will not be running this year.
In the first district, with current Magistrate Doug Gorman opting to run for county judge-executive, former WKU soccer standout and current Greenwood High School boys’ soccer coach Luis Llontop said Tuesday he plans to file for that seat.
DuBose and Llontop add to what are becoming crowded fields in those two magisterial districts, although DuBose becomes the first Democrat to run in the third district, where three Republicans have filed.
DuBose, who worked in broadcasting and for chambers of commerce in Bowling Green and Hopkinsville before his stint at WKU, said his knowledge of the area would be an asset on fiscal court.
“I have a vested interest in this community,” DuBose said. “I wasn’t born here, but my family moved here when I was 6 years old.”
DuBose, 72, said his experience at WKU and his chamber of commerce jobs are good preparation for serving on fiscal court.
“As alumni director, I had to meet a budget,” he said. “I’ve served on a lot of boards, so I think I have a pretty solid handle on the budget aspect.”
This isn’t the first foray into politics for DuBose, who ran for the 20th District seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018. He tallied the second-highest number of votes in the five-person Democratic primary, losing to current state Rep. Patti Minter.
“I learned a lot from that experience,” he said. “I enjoyed running and talking to people.”
DuBose said he would like to play a role in deciding how federal funds will be utilized to help the county recover from the December tornadoes. He has no quarrel with how fiscal court business has been conducted during the 28-year tenure of current Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who is not running for reelection.
“I’ve been impressed with what Buchanon and others on fiscal court have done over the years,” he said. “They’ve been responsible, but they’ve stepped out and taken some risks at times.”
DuBose is joined in running for third district magistrate by Republicans Rick Williams, Scott Bledsoe and Bryan Franklin.
Like DuBose, Llontop has plenty of company in running for magistrate. The first district seat that is being vacated by Gorman has attracted some interest, with Llontop being the third Republican to file for the office.
Former Bowling Green Mayor Sandy Jones Boussard and WKU political science professor Scott Lasley have filed to run on the GOP side, and local restaurateur Josh Poling has filed as a Democrat.
Llontop, a native of Peru who came to Bowling Green in 1986 on a WKU soccer scholarship, has worked in banking, investments and insurance during his career. He has been Greenwood’s head soccer coach for six years.
“I want to give back to this community,” Llontop said. “To me, this is the best place to live in the world.”
Llontop, who has degrees in finance and business administration, said his business background and his familiarity with the experiences of Bowling Green’s immigrant population would be assets on fiscal court.
“I’m for family values and being responsible,” Llontop said. “I want to see responsible growth in the county, and I want to do what’s best for my district and the county.”
The current deadline to file for office is Friday, but the Kentucky General Assembly is considering a bill that would extend that deadline to Jan. 25.
