A man driving a dump truck was struck and killed by a train Wednesday in Barren County.According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred at 454 State Quarry Road in Cave City and involved a 2014 Mack dump truck traveling south on State Quarry Road near a railroad crossing. The truck driver, Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield, failed to see a CSX train traveling west on the railroad track and was struck as he entered the crossing, KSP said.Duvall was pronounced dead at the scene.