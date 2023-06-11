The Kentucky Headhunters perform songs during the Eats & Beats Music Festival at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, as part of the weeklong Duncan Hines Days festival to celebrate the life of the Bowling Green man behind the famous baking goods brand. The free concert also featured performances by BG Rock Band Academy, Fat Box and Government Cheese. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Thousands of music fans attend the Eats & Beats Music Festival featuring performances by BG Rock Band Academy, Fat Box, Government Cheese and the Kentucky Headhunters in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, as part of the weeklong Duncan Hines Days festival to celebrate the life of the Bowling Green man behind the famous baking goods brand. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Kayakers begin their trek down Barren River in Bowling Green, Ky., from the Downtown Boat Ramp to Boatlanding Park during the inaugural Duncan Hines Duck Paddle Race & Regatta on Saturday, June 10, 2023, as part of the weeklong Duncan Hines Days festival to celebrate the life of the Bowling Green man behind the famous baking goods brand. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Joey Chestnut, an American competitive eater ranked first in the world by Major League Eating, signs Landon Sigler’s hot dog costume as the Bowling Green Hot Rods, playing as the Hot Dogs, play against the Winston-Salem Dash at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The Hot Dogs lost 5-3 against the Dash. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Kentucky Headhunters perform songs during the Eats & Beats Music Festival at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, as part of the weeklong Duncan Hines Days festival to celebrate the life of the Bowling Green man behind the famous baking goods brand. The free concert also featured performances by BG Rock Band Academy, Fat Box and Government Cheese. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Thousands of music fans attend the Eats & Beats Music Festival featuring performances by BG Rock Band Academy, Fat Box, Government Cheese and the Kentucky Headhunters in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, as part of the weeklong Duncan Hines Days festival to celebrate the life of the Bowling Green man behind the famous baking goods brand. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Kayakers begin their trek down Barren River in Bowling Green, Ky., from the Downtown Boat Ramp to Boatlanding Park during the inaugural Duncan Hines Duck Paddle Race & Regatta on Saturday, June 10, 2023, as part of the weeklong Duncan Hines Days festival to celebrate the life of the Bowling Green man behind the famous baking goods brand. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Joey Chestnut, an American competitive eater ranked first in the world by Major League Eating, signs Landon Sigler’s hot dog costume as the Bowling Green Hot Rods, playing as the Hot Dogs, play against the Winston-Salem Dash at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The Hot Dogs lost 5-3 against the Dash. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Revitalized for a new generation, the weeklong Duncan Hines Days festival culminated Saturday with a host of events downtown, including the Eats & Beats music festival at Circus Square Park, which attracted thousands of visitors over the course of the day.