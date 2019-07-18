On Saturday, the 23rd annual Duncan Hines Festival will bring the community together to give children the chance to get involved in team sports.
The festival will feature a brownie-eating contest, a silent auction and a duck derby, which involves racing rubber ducks along pressurized streams of water, to raise funds for Playing For Mason, a foundation dedicated to providing scholarships to fund participation in local team sports for children who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
Summer Polson, with event sponsor the Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club, said the Duncan Hines Festival benefits numerous charitable groups each year, with a “spotlight beneficiary” that is highlighted and receives a larger share of the proceeds.
“All the money that we raise will go either to them or we also split it over the year among a wide variety of organizations,” she said.
Every year, the Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club chooses its spotlight beneficiary based on a process that involves representatives of local groups putting on presentations about what they do, followed by members of the club voting on which group to highlight, Polson said.
The festival runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Chaney’s Dairy Barn and is free to attend, she said.
Following the festival, Chaney’s will host a screening of “Incredibles 2” as part of its Ice Cream & a Moovie Series.
Polson noted that this year the festival will feature live music, with four artists playing acoustic sets.
“That’s not something we’ve had” before, she said.
Additionally, the rules for the brownie-eating contests have changed, Polson said.
In previous years, contestants had two minutes to eat as much of a tin of brownies as they could. This year, the winner of each contest will be whoever can eat seven ounces of brownies the fastest, she said.
“Every few years it’s good to kind of jazz it up a bit so it doesn’t get stale,” she said.
Polson said there are three brownie-eating contests: for ages 8 and under, 9 to 16 and 17 and over.
Duck Derby participants will be competing for a $500 grand prize, Polson said.
Rubber ducks can be purchased for $5 each or $20 for five, she said.
The festival celebrates the life of Duncan Hines, a Bowling Green-born food critic known for the food products, particularly cake mixes, that bear his name, Polson said.
“It’s just kind of our way of keeping his memory alive and also letting everyone remember, ‘Hey, it’s not just a box of brownies or cake mix. It was a real person that lived here and he did a lot of cool things,’ ” she said.
Jef Goodnight with Playing for Mason said he was thrilled to be the main beneficiary of this year’s Duncan Hines Festival.
Playing For Mason was founded in honor of Goodnight’s son, Mason Goodnight, who died unexpectedly at the age of 10 in April 2017.
“We’re always honored and humbled when groups choose Mason’s foundation as a beneficiary because that carries on his legacy and allows us to do more in the community,” Jef Goodnight said.
Using Mason’s love of sports as an inspiration, Playing For Mason largely focuses on providing team sports opportunities to underprivileged youth in and around Franklin and Bowling Green, though the organization has also funded Washington, D.C., field trips for sixth grade classes at several Warren County schools, Jef Goodnight said.
For students who may not otherwise be able to afford it, a trip to the nation’s capital can be “life-changing,” he said.
“They would never have that opportunity if not for the support we get from events like the Duncan Hines Festival,” he said.
