Bowling Green optometrist Robert Duvall wasted no time in pursuing his political ambitions once he saw the opportunity.
Duvall, with Precision Eye Care and Optical on Nashville Road, announced Thursday on social media his intention to run for the 17th District seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
The announcement came the same day the Daily News reported state Rep. Steve Sheldon of Bowling Green would not seek another term as 17th District representative.
Sheldon is in his second term representing a district that is made up of Butler County and a portion of Warren County, but he moved out of that district a few months ago and couldn’t run in 2022 without another move or a change in district boundaries that incorporated his current residence.
“I’ve had an interest in serving in state government for several years,” Duvall said, “but we’ve had good people representing us. This is an opportunity. It’s an open seat, so it’s a good time for me to run.”
Although the window for filing to run for office doesn’t begin until November, Duvall said: “I just wanted to let people know this is something I’m interested in doing, but I wouldn’t have jumped in against an incumbent.”
Like Sheldon and previous six-term 17th District representative Jim Decesare, Duvall is a Republican.
He has been involved in fundraisers and campaigns for other GOP candidates, but Duvall said he isn’t defined by party affiliation.
“I don’t come in with any preconceived notions,” said Duvall, a Muhlenberg County native who attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Optometry. “I’m a good listener, and I want to hear what people have to say.
“Our country is very divided now, and that breaks my heart. I’m a uniter. I’ll reach out and make great relationships.”
Duvall, 51, does have some specific issues he hopes to address in Frankfort.
In particular, he hopes to be able to take actions to boost Kentucky’s labor force participation rate. August figures showed Kentucky with a 56.6% labor force participation rate, among the lowest in the country.
“That’s probably my No. 1 priority,” he said. “We’ve got to get people back to work. Businesses are hurting. Restaurants in particular are having trouble finding people to serve customers.”
Duvall also sees a need to work on improving the state’s transportation and technology infrastructure, particularly in the Bowling Green area.
“Infrastructure is crucial,” he said. “Bowling Green has grown so much over the past 20 years, but further growth is limited by our infrastructure.”
Although he still has work obligations, Duvall said now is a good time for him to pursue his political ambitions.
“The youngest of our three children will graduate from high school next spring, so we’ll be empty nesters,” said Duvall, who is married to Warren County Board of Education member Amy Duvall. “At work, I have delegated some administrative responsibilities to a management group.
“That makes it a good time for me to run for office.”