One of the new Wheels e-bikes is ridden around the Western Kentucky University campus on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Wheels e-bike rental is the first citywide service of its kind in Bowling Green. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
One of the new Wheels e-bikes is ridden around the Western Kentucky University campus on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Wheels e-bike rental is the first citywide service of its kind in Bowling Green. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
One of the new Wheels e-bikes is ridden around the Western Kentucky University campus on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Wheels e-bike rental is the first citywide service of its kind in Bowling Green. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
One of the new Wheels e-bikes is ridden around the Western Kentucky University campus on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Wheels e-bike rental is the first citywide service of its kind in Bowling Green. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
One of the new Wheels e-bikes is ridden around the Western Kentucky University campus on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Wheels e-bike rental is the first citywide service of its kind in Bowling Green. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
One of the new Wheels e-bikes is ridden around the Western Kentucky University campus on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Wheels e-bike rental is the first citywide service of its kind in Bowling Green. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A new electronic bike rental service is hitting Bowling Green, with some of the bikes already being placed this week on Western Kentucky University’s campus and more expected to arrive across the city within the next week.
Bowling Green city commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement with California-based Wheels Labs Inc. for its Wheels electronic bike rental program.
The company and WKU likewise have an agreement, said Brent Childers, director of the city’s department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
“We thought we should be party to the agreement,” Childers said.
Jennifer Tougas, WKU parking and transportation director, said a previous bike rental program on campus was unsuccessful because of the limited market, “so it was really important for us ... that we have that downtown partnership.”
She said with 25% of WKU residential students not having their own transportation, the Wheels program will be beneficial. Having the ability to ride, rent and park the bikes downtown will also help the “town and gown connection” between the university and the city.
The bikes are rented through an app. They will be parked at bike racks and other locations on the WKU campus, and the city has agreed to allow them to be parked in six locations in the greater downtown area, including SoKY Marketplace, Roland Bland Park and Circus Square Park.
The agreement approved Tuesday allows the bikes to be driven on city rights of way. The bikes can only be used in a designated area that stretches from U.S. 31-W Bypass to WKU’s south campus, encompassing downtown and WKU.
“The primary user is college students,” Childers said.
The company will have a team in Bowling Green to recharge and otherwise manage the bikes.
Other companies had previously approached the city interested in renting devices like electronic scooters, but no deal was ever struck.
“This is the first micro-mobility solution in this community,” Childers said.
He said the agreement with Wheels Labs Inc. has been in the works for several years but was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.
The agreement approved Tuesday allows the city to evaluate how the service is working, and “if it doesn’t go well, we can always back out,” Childers said.
The Wheels Labs Inc. website said the company offers the Wheels program in cities from Austin, Texas, to New York City, and on several college campuses, including UCLA and the University of Texas.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdaily news.com.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.