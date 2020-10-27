GLASGOW – Barren County Clerk Helena Chase Birdwell gave an update on early voter turnout Monday night during the Glasgow City Council meeting.
“Today was another super busy day. We had over 700 voters today,” she said.
The number of voters Monday for early in-person voting in Barren County was actually 741, which brings the total of people to take advantage of early in-person voting to a little more than 7,200.
“That is a super huge turnout, numbers that we have not seen before,” Birdwell said.
Barren Countians who want to vote early, regardless of where they live in the county, can come to the county clerk’s office on the North Public Square and vote during regular business hours. The county clerk’s office is open on Mondays until 6 p.m. and on Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday is the last Saturday the county clerk’s office will be open for early in-person voting before the election. Hours Saturday are 8 a.m. to noon.
“Next Monday night will be your last chance to vote early,” Birdwell said.
The county clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
In-person voting Nov. 3 will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We have three locations. No matter, again, where you normally vote, we only have three locations available here in Barren County,” she said.
The locations are set up to handle a large number of voters and to allow people to vote as quickly as possible, she said.
The three locations are Barren County High School gym on Trojan Trail, Cave City Convention Center on Mammoth Cave Street and the Austin-Tracy Volunteer Fire Department on Ky. 87.
“Last Saturday we voted almost 500 voters in four hours,” she said. “I think the longest anybody probably waited was 15 minutes and that was at one time when we got … probably more than 200 (voters) all at once. We were just packed and moving as quickly as we could.”
There were seven polling booths set up last weekend, but Birdwell said it possible she will add another one or two as the county clerk’s office gets a little busier.
She also provided information on the number of absentee ballots that have been returned.
“We have received back over 3,500 absentee ballots, so that’s another big number that we’re watching,” she said. “We have about 1,000 still out there.”
City Attorney Danny Basil asked Birdwell if the 3,500 absentee ballots were included in the 7,200 early votes, and she said they were not. That means 10,700 Barren Countians have already voted.
Basil also asked Birdwell what the total vote was in 2016. Her answer was less than 19,000.
The state is predicting a 70% voter turnout, she said.
“We’ll get there, no doubt,” Birdwell said.
While face masks are not required, she said the county clerk’s office strongly encourages people to wear them when they come to vote. She also said the county clerk’s office is doing its best to clean after every voter has cast a ballot.
Birdwell also said emergency measures can be taken if someone finds themselves quarantined or who has tested positive and is unable to come out to vote. Should that happen, those people can call her office at 270-651-3783.
“Do not feel like you have to come in and risk exposing anyone or yourself anymore. Let us know because there are emergency regulations in place to help people who find themselves under quarantine,” she said.
Councilman Joe Trigg asked Birdwell how long it took her office to process the absentee ballots.
She said her office was caught up at the moment. She asked that anyone who has not received their absentee ballot to call her office.
Mayor Harold Armstrong announced at the end of the city council meeting that Entertain Glasgow’s Boo-Thru the Parks event set for 2 to 5 p.m. on Halloween will now only take place at Beaver Creek Park on Beaver Trail Road due to a lack of volunteers and businesses participating.
The mayor also announced that unless there are orders issued by the governor, trick-or-treating will place in Glasgow from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween at residences with porch lights on only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.