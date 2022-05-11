With a new makeup of county government at stake, Warren County voters will go to the polls this week and next in a primary election that will reflect changes in how elections are conducted.
Residents accustomed to voting in one of the county’s 88 precincts spread across 49 polling places will need to adjust to a new way of giving their input into the political process.
Thanks to legislation passed last year by the Kentucky General Assembly, Warren County’s voting will take place over four days at a much smaller number of locations.
Early voting now allowed by the state will take place May 12, 13 and 14 – the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day – at five locations: Phil Moore Park, Ephram White Park, Buchanon Park, Living Hope Baptist Church and the county’s Sugar Maple Square property.
Those locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day and will be able to accommodate all Warren County registered voters, who will still vote on the races in their home precinct.
“We will have all the county precinct ballots at each location,” Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said.
Yates said voting on Election Day (May 17) will take place at the five early voting locations plus the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School, Warren Central High School and the University of Kentucky cooperative extension building at 5162 Russellville Road. All polling places will be open to any registered voter and will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Not all Kentucky counties are going with the “vote centers” configuration, but Yates said it is a popular option for the larger counties.
“For us, logistically, it’s better to go with vote centers,” Yates said in February when she revealed the plan. “The bigger counties are pretty much all going with vote centers. We’re trying to make it easier for the public.”
The location of the polling places isn’t the only change voters will see.
Thanks primarily to some grant funding, the county was able to purchase new voting equipment from Harp Enterprises to replace machines that had been in use for more than a decade.
“It will be similar to what we’ve had,” Yates said of the new machines. “Voters will use a paper ballot and run it through a scanning machine.
“The machines are a little more compact, and we’ll have devices that improve accessibility for those with disabilities.”
Although turnout is generally lighter for primary elections, this primary has some races that could attract a good number of voters.
Warren County will elect a new judge-executive this year, with current J-E Mike Buchanon opting not to run after 29 years in the office.
Current First District Magistrate Doug Gorman is running for judge-executive and will be up against challengers Joanna Jones and Jack Wright in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Keith Evanoff in the November general election.
With Gorman’s first district magistrate seat now up for grabs, Republicans Scott Lasley and Luis Llontop are battling for the right to go against Democrat Josh Poling in the general election.
Republican Sandy Jones Boussard has dropped out of that race.
At least one other magistrate will be new next year. Incumbent Third District Magistrate Tony Payne isn’t running for reelection, bringing out three Republicans and one Democrat to run for the seat.
Rick Williams, Bryan Franklin and Scott Bledsoe are running for the Republican nomination and the right to face Democrat Rick DuBose in the fall.
One magistrate race will be decided in the primary. Incumbent Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings is being opposed by Shawn Helbig and Kelcey Rock. No Democrat filed to run for the seat that represents much of the southern end of the county.
In the fourth district, both parties have contested races. Incumbent Rex McWhorter, a Republican, is being opposed by Joe Imel. Democrats Flora Templeton Stuart, Barry Young and Terry Hendrick are vying for a spot on the November ballot.
Incumbent Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young has no opposition in the Democratic primary and will face off in the fall against the winner of a Republican primary that includes Amber Milam, Eric Aldridge and Eddie Edwards.
Second District Magistrate Tom Lawrence, a Democrat, has no opposition from either party.
Yates said plans call for using the same voting configuration for the general election in November, but she said some tweaking of the vote centers could happen in the future.
“This is not written in stone,” she said. “There may be some changes needed.”
With state-mandated reapportionment of magisterial districts coming next year, Yates said it’s possible the vote centers could be tied to specific precincts in the future.
“We want to make sure we do what works best for voters,” she said.
– More information about the primary election, including a sample ballot, can be found at the warren.countyclerk.us/elections website.