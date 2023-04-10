April 22 will be a busy day at Mammoth Cave National Park with self-guided cave tours, colorful wildflower displays and litter pickups planned in celebration of National Park Week, Earth Day and National Volunteer Week.
The park will celebrate Earth Day and National Volunteer Week with a volunteer litter pickup from 8 a.m. until noon.
“Volunteers are so important to the park,” said Molly Schroer, the park’s public information officer. “We really love and depend on our volunteers. And this is a day that people can show their love for the cave.”
Volunteers will work alongside park staff to pick up litter along roadways, trails and visitor use areas.
Schroer said the park provides many volunteer opportunities and that volunteers are not just local, but also people who are on vacation wanting to give their time to help.
Volunteers will meet at the lower open picnic shelter in the main Mammoth Cave picnic area near the visitor center for check-in and orientation at 8 a.m.
Tools and safety gear will be provided by the park and volunteers should wear sturdy footwear, dress for outdoor weather conditions and bring their own snacks and water.
Schroer said volunteers should sign up in advance at www.volunteer.gov.
The park will also kick off National Park Week with a Wildflower Day celebration and free self-guided Discovery cave tours.
Schroer said the annual event is a part of the nationwide celebration of National Park Week, which offers people the chance to celebrate the scenic beauty of the nation’s parks with different cultural events at each park.
Wildflower Day activities begin at 8:30 a.m. and the Discovery cave tour will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public with no tickets or reservations required.
“For this event, we have some wonderful park staff and volunteers who are also naturalists,” Schroer said. “They know about the flowers and where to find them.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to join the naturalists on hikes and view the wide variety of wildflowers the park has to offer.
“It’s a really nice way to celebrate the beautiful flowers here at the park,” she said.
The visitor center will also be the location of other events, including short presentations on wildflowers, a display by the Warren County Garden Club of wildflowers that were harvested from outside the park, children’s activities and crafts and Junior Ranger activities.
Schroer said that guests can also hike the trails on their own, but asks that they stay on the trails as much as possible to avoid stepping on the wildflowers.
A free self-guided Discovery cave tour will also be offered that day, which will take visitors through some of the cave’s largest passageways.
The tour will begin at the Historic Entrance of Mammoth Cave.
Schroer said visitors will hike 3/4th of a mile through the cave and will walk down and up a steep hill, as well as navigate 160 steps, and since the temperature in the cave is 54 degrees, she suggests wearing a light jacket.
For a complete list of Wildflower Day events, visit Wildflower Day 2023 on the cave’s website. For more information about the Discovery tour or other cave tours, visit the website’s Cave Tours page.