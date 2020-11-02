ECHS sophomore earns perfect ACT score

It isn’t often when a student earns a perfect score on the college readiness ACT exam, so when Edmonson County High School Principal Jonathan Williams saw one of his students achieve that milestone as a sophomore, he was doubly impressed.
“He’s got God-given talent, and he and his family have worked very hard to get the most out of that talent,” Williams told the Daily News.
Hoping to improve on his composite score of 35 – which he received when taking the test in seventh-grade – ECHS sophomore Brody Johnson was recently notified he earned a composite score of 36 on the ACT.
“It was a bit of a relief,” Brody said. “A 36 was my ultimate goal and achieving this score as a sophomore definitely took some weight off my shoulders for the next three years.”
Looking back on Brody’s K-12 career, it becomes clearer that his success isn’t a fluke, but the culmination of hard work.
He’s captain of the ECHS Academic Team, but is also involved in several clubs including the school’s drama program, Beta and Math Clubs and Kentucky Youth Assembly program.
As captain of the Edmonson County Middle School Academic Team, Brody led the team to three successive national titles and was named Most-Valuable Player at the Junior National Academic Championship in 2019. He was inducted into the National Academic Team Hall of Fame as an eighth-grader and placed fifth in the nation in the National Academic Quiz Tournament individual competition.
Nick Skaggs, a math teacher at ECMS, worked with Brody as an academic team coach and noticed how quickly he picked up on math problems.
“Most kids, even really good players … you can show them a math problem or two and you might have to show them several times and they eventually get it,” Skaggs said. “I would show Brody about once or twice and he would be able to get math questions quicker than I could. So I could see right away that with a little bit of work he could do great things.”
Brody’s still deciding what he wants to do post-graduation, but it’s clear to Skaggs that he has a bright future ahead.
“He’s a very gifted student. He works hard,” Skaggs said. “He’s a very good kid.”
