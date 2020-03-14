Tourism in Bowling Green is taking a hit as events continue to be canceled or postponed, but it's still too early to predict the full economic impact.
Beth Noffsinger, communications director for the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it is too soon to know what the long-term economic ramifications of the global pandemic will be.
Noffsinger said late spring and early summer is the peak tourism season locally.
“I anticipate a lot of those events knowing more closer to time if they will cancel,” she said of events that occur during the peak period. “I think there’s so much unknown about how this will be contained that it will be a while to see what events are being canceled, especially with so many of ours being outdoors.”
Some events in the peak period include the 18th Annual Holley National Hot Rod Reunion scheduled June 18-20; the Camaro Fest X scheduled July 9-12 and the Duncan Hines Festival in July with an actual date still pending.
“Our big thing is we want everyone to be safe,” she said. “We certainly understand people that are postponing visits and we certainly hope that they reschedule them. Same thing with event planners we are really positioned that we can help anybody who has decided to cancel an event and we can help them get on the books at a later date.”
Noffsinger said the bureau, like other industries involved with tourism, are in a watch-and-wait stage, and that travelers – some international – continue to stop in the Bowling Green area during their journeys.
“We had six people in the office recently from out of town that are traveling,” she said. “There was a couple from Montreal that were on their way to Mammoth Cave, a couple that was returning to Michigan that had stopped on their way home and some from South Dakota, so people right now are still traveling.
"But it is hard to anticipate because there are some people that are really hunkering down and there are some that aren’t, and we are really encouraging people to do what is safe," Noffsinger said. "If they are sick, please stay home, wash their hands and I think, like many others, we are just watching and waiting and reacting as we learn more and following the lead of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Barren River Health Department and the state.”
Noffsinger said the bureau is constantly updating its website – visitbgky.com – with information about postponements and cancellations as that information becomes available.
“The CVB will continue to review information from the U.S. Travel Association, which is having briefings with the CDC on a regular basis,” Noffsinger said. “That agency has developed a tool kit with materials that can be printed off and used in hotels, restaurants, attractions and other businesses.”
To access the tool kit, visit ustravel.org/toolkit/emergency-preparedness-and-response-coroanvirus-covid-19.
Tourist destinations like Beech Bend Park are still planning on events happening as scheduled, as of Friday.
Also as of Friday, the National Corvette Museum still plans on hosting the Michelin NCM Bash on April 23-25.
"The Museum will continue to operate on our normal schedule," according to a news release from the museum. "At this time, the Michelin NCM Bash, and any other Museum-hosted functions, will still occur as planned.
"A top priority at the National Corvette Museum is the safety and security of our staff and visitors," the statement continues. "We want to reassure everyone that we continue to monitor suggested practices for a healthy atmosphere as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and our statewide and local media resources."
The statement also added there's been an increase in cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surface areas in the museum and that hand sanitizer is available at the admissions, store and cafe areas of the museum and the bathrooms for handwashing are available throughout the facility.
"We are asking that any staff or guest with flu-like symptoms to remain at home and avoid public spaces," according to the NCM release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.