GLASGOW – The Barren County Economic Authority has agreed to ask the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce to present a joint position statement to the Glasgow Electric Plant Board and Glasgow City Council opposing the EPB’s decision to try to terminate the utility company’s 20-year contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The EPB’s board of directors agreed Jan. 26 to hire the Lexington law firm of Frost, Brown and Todd to take action to restore the EPB’s right to terminate its long-term agreement with TVA and to challenge the validity of the agreement.
The BCEA’s board met Friday and approved the joint position statement, which was scheduled to be presented to the chamber of commerce’s board of directors Monday morning. If the chamber of commerce’s board agrees to join forces with the economic authority’s board, the joint position statement will be presented to the city council Monday night.
The economic authority’s administrative and personnel committee reviewed a draft version of the joint position statement Feb. 3 during the committee’s teleconferenced meeting. That version of the joint position statement said the BCEA and the chamber of commerce “... oppose actions taken by the Glasgow Electric Plant Board to rescind and cancel the Long Term Contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority. If canceled, it will negatively impact economic development and local industry.”
The draft version of the joint position statement also said the economic authority and the chamber of commerce oppose “... any new rate structure that will result in unnecessary and significant increases to our local businesses, educational institutions and nonprofits.”
A final copy of the joint position statement was not available by press time.
During the committee’s discussion of the joint position statement, BCEA Director Maureen Carpenter said the economic authority is calling on the city council to intervene.
“You know the mayor appoints the members of that board. The city council approves those appointments. The only way that they can intervene and do anything here is to change those members of the board,” she said.
She said the BCEA has asked the EPB to “drop the issue” of trying to cancel its 20-year contract with the TVA in the past, but the effort was unsuccessful.
“I don’t know if we would get anywhere with that, so that is why we are trying to put pressure on the city council. I just want to make sure everybody understands that when we say intervene they are going to take that as we want them to remove people off that board,” she said.
Those sitting on the EPB board of directors are D.T. Froedge, chairman; Marlin Witcher, city council member; Glenn Pritchard and Libby Short.
The term of former chairman Tag Taylor ended in January. Mark Lane is set to be appointed to the EPB board of directors Monday night for a four-year term, filling the vacancy left by Taylor.
Also during the BCEA’s administrative and personnel committee meeting, Carpenter talked about what effect canceling the EPB’s 20-year contract with TVA would have on local business and industry.
“If they receive TVA incentives, they will lose their benefits. This includes the Tennessee Valley tax credits that are provided to lower their costs. This could also include deposits,” she said. “We have several businesses, not just industry, that have taken advantage of the TVA deposit program. If that goes away, those companies are going to have to pay a very large deposit that right now the TVA is supplementing for them.”
The result could be detrimental to the local workforce.
“For (companies) to remain competitive they will have to either employ fewer workers, cut benefits (or) shift employment to lower cost markets,” she said. “I’ve had a conversation with a company that mentioned significant investment potentially here, but if this goes through they will look at their other facility.”
Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong is a non-voting member of the BCEA board and was present for Friday’s meeting.
Initially, Armstrong said he could not comment on the joint position statement before it is presented to the city council Monday night.
He later said: “I can put it this way. Whatever the (Glasgow) Electric Plant Board’s board can do to enhance the attraction of new jobs in the future, because what we’ve got done now is a done deal.”
At one time, the EPB took the stance of having “... a commitment to supply economic and reasonable electricity to the residents of Glasgow,” he said.
“But when you look at having to give up economic relief for the users … or you have to do something that means we could get 1,000 jobs in here in the next four or five years, then all of a sudden it becomes preference to get those jobs in here and then we can figure out a way to subsidize those 350 to 400 meters ... .”
Listed on the city council’s agenda for Monday night’s meeting also is a resolution expressing the city council’s stance on the EPB’s current state of affairs.
Armstrong also said talks are ongoing with different parties involved in the long-range development plan with possible new jobs coming to the area.
On Friday, Froedge said he was not exactly familiar with what the economic authority and the chamber of commerce were planning to do.
“They were talking about it, but that’s all I know,” he said. “Once they’ve done what they are going to do, I’ll be in a position to give you my opinion.”
