The wage change forms coming in daily to Bowling Green's Department of Neighborhood and Community Services are tangible evidence of the wide impact of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic slowdown.
The city administers the federal Section 8 program, where a portion of a person's or family's rent is paid by the government. How much is paid through Section 8 is determined by how much income they have.
But with thousands of people having lost jobs in recent weeks, participants in the program are having to report lower – or no – wages to calculate how much of their rent Section 8 will pay.
"Every day, five or six (wage change forms) come in," said Brent Childers, director of the Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
"A lot of people have lost jobs" or have had their wages reduced. "Many of our clients work in the hardest-hit sectors" such as restaurant and retail, he said.
Childers couldn't estimate exactly how many wage change forms have come in because they are coming in a variety of formats. Bowling Green administers 646 housing vouchers, with a long waiting list.
More than 275,000 Kentucky residents have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks, according to The Associated Press. Just in the last week, 117,135 claims were filed, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
Nationally, 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment since mid-March.
Even if a person has no income, the Section 8 program requires tenants to contribute a minimum of $50 per month toward rent.
Federal unemployment benefits have been expanded, and unemployment benefits typically do count as income. Childers said the city has not received any guidance suggesting that will change.
The job losses, however, probably will not mean a huge influx of people losing their homes – at least for now.
As part of an executive order Gov. Andy Beshear signed March 25, evictions for nonpayment of rent are temporarily banned.
"Right now, during this period, you cannot be evicted," Beshear said at his April 1 news briefing.
The executive order directs "all state, county, and local law enforcement officers in the Commonwealth ... to cease enforcement of orders of eviction for residential premises for the duration of the State of Emergency."
Also, many Section 8 participants are on Social Security disability or similar programs where there income is not being directly affected by the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.