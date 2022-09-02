As the fair season winds down in southcentral Kentucky, the Edmonson County Lions Club is making preparations for its fair at the Edmonson County Fairgrounds.
The Edmonson County Lions Club Fair on Sept. 9-17 will focus on “New Beginnings,” combining new ideas and beloved traditions.
While many fairs are held earlier in the summer, the later start is one of the things that makes the fair special.
“What’s kind of unique about the tradition is that it is in September,” said Director of Edmonson County Tourism Vanessa Ulm. “So we are actually saving the best for last.”
Ulm said there will be a few changes at this year’s fair and that the “New Beginnings” theme represents not just changes at the fair, but the changes in leadership of some of the major county seats.
“We have a new county judge-executive, county attorney and sheriff,” she said. “This is a massive change for the county.”
She said one of the differences at this year’s fair is that there will not be a carnival.
“This is kind of a sore spot,” she said. “COVID didn’t help with anything and the timing wasn’t great.”
Ulm said many of the smaller carnivals were hurt by the pandemic and it was difficult to find one that would be available for the fair.
“It may not look like what people expect from a fair, but we want everyone to have a positive attitude,” she said. “With all of the new leadership in the county, we are trying to have a positive outlook. Even without the rides, the fair can still be a wonderful event that can be community-focused.”
Some of the events include a car show, baby show, beauty pageants, ATV/UTV side-by-side drag racing, a horse show, a mud run and a mud bog.
One yearly tradition is fair day for kids. Schools will be out Sept. 16 and there will be plenty of festivities for kids “like what they might have at field day,” Ulm said.
Activities include inflatables, a dunk tank, pony rides, foam machine, hayrides, pony painting, ring toss, tug-o-war, egg toss, sack races, wheelbarrow race, cornhole, safety demonstrations and arts and crafts.
There will also be a poultry show, food trucks and a parade, she said.
The fair will end Sept. 17, closing out with the demolition derby at 7 p.m.
To get people excited about the fair, Ulm said a fair information booklet was printed, which contains flyers, sponsorship pages and a coupon corner.
“This is our first year for the booklet,” she said. “We are hoping that it will spike people’s interest in the fair. We decided that this year we really need to get the community involved and we have seen a lot of people interested in getting the booklets and distributing them.”
Ulm said she hopes this year’s fair is successful and that community members and people from surrounding areas will come out to the fairgrounds.
“The Lions Club has shown a lot of determination and has worked really hard to deliver a fair the community can be proud of,” she said. “And since it’s the last county fair of the season, it would be great to share it with other people outside of the area.”
She said the Lions Club is already planning and looking forward to next year’s fair.
“They are really motivated and hope to get some good feedback to see what they need to bring back next year,” she said.
– For more information and a full agenda of fair events, visit the Edmonson County Lions Club and Edmonson County Tourism Facebook pages.