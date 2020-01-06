Between tracking suspects and searching for illegal drugs, Deputy Jordan Jones and his K-9, Tango, have covered a lot of ground in their four years as a team in the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office.
A new wrinkle will be added to the partnership when Jones and Tango appear on the show “America’s Top Dog,” a skills competition premiering Wednesday on the cable network A&E (Spectrum Cable Channel 39).
Each episode of the show features four police K-9 teams and one civilian team that compete in three rounds of challenges that test the speed, agility and teamwork of each unit, with contests that include completing an obstacle course and taking down a suspect wearing a bite suit.
Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle said the show was a chance to reward Jones and Tango for their work with the agency.
“They make this department part of what it is,” Doyle said. “Without either one of those two, it would completely change the face of our department.”
Jones joined the sheriff’s department in 2014 after serving as a soldier in the U.S. Army.
He approached the sheriff two years later to ask about being a K-9 officer and, with the help of donations from the community, was able to pay for Tango, a German shepherd.
The sheriff’s office is no stranger to TV, having appeared in two episodes in 2017 of “Live PD,” another A&E show that follows a day in the life of police departments and sheriff’s offices in the U.S.
Jones and Tango appeared on that show, and when the production company that made “Live PD” contacted Doyle about making the K-9 team available for “America’s Top Dog,” he agreed readily.
“Any time we have an opportunity to showcase any member of our department in a positive light, I want to take advantage of that,” Doyle said.
The team flew out to Los Angeles last summer to compete.
An air date for Jones and Tango’s appearance on the show has not been finalized.
Each week’s winning team receives $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to an animal charity of their choice.
Top competitors will return in the season’s final episode to vie for an additional $25,000 prize.
“America’s Top Dog” is hosted by Curt Menefee and expert trainer Nick White, with sideline reporting from Jamie Little.
