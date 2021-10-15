A Brownsville man was arrested Thursday following a pursuit in Edmonson County.
According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper saw a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed on Ky. 259 traveling north.
The trooper attempted to stop the truck, which turned onto Jock Road before stopping in the 2500 block there, KSP said.
The driver, Jared Sherrard, 30, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, speeding, failure to wear a seat belt and multiple other traffic violations.