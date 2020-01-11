Three people from a company who came to repossess a man's tractor were met with the man firing gunshots in the air.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, deputies dispatched to Rocky Hill Road on Thursday regarding a shots fired complaint met with David Prather, 64.
Prather reported that he believed the three men from the repossession company were stealing his tractor.
Prather reportedly fired multiple shots in the air and pointed the gun at one of the employees, according to the sheriff's office.
Prather was arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.
