An Edmonson County man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
James S. Clinton III, 37, of Brownsville, was arrested on a count of possess/view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police said they obtained a search warrant for Clinton's residence and seized electronic equipment.
