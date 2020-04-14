An Edmonson County man died Monday after his pickup truck crashed.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, Jimmy R. Vincent, 71, of Brownsville, was traveling north on Ky. 259 in a 1998 Ford Ranger around 9:15 a.m. Monday when the truck crossed into the southbound lane before returning to the northbound lane and leaving the road.
The truck then overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
Vincent was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to The Medical Center at Bowling Green, where he was pronounced dead several hours after the crash.
