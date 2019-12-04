The mother of a 20-month-old boy has been charged with murder in Edmonson County after an unsuccessful attempt to rescue the child from a flooded creek.
Alexandra Richardson, 28, was arrested Wednesday at the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office on a warrant charging her with murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
The arrest stems from a Monday evening incident in which Richardson attempted to drive across a low-water bridge on Oak Hill Road crossing Alexander Creek, which had flooded.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area at 6:22 p.m. Monday to respond to reports of the vehicle becoming submerged and a missing child.
Multiple volunteer fire departments, the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, Brownsville Police Department, Edmonson EMS and the Edmonson County Rescue Squad responded.
Richardson and her 7-year-old son made it out of the water, but the toddler was lost.
The Edmonson County Rescue Squad entered the water in a boat, located and rescued the toddler around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, the 20-month-old was taken by ambulance to The Medical Center in Bowling Green, where staff were able to get a heartbeat and stabilize the child.
From there, the toddler was flown to Monroe Carell Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
Richardson and her 7-year-old son were treated at The Medical Center, where Sheriff Shane Doyle and Sgt. Wally Ritter interviewed her.
During the interview, Richardson admitted to recently using methamphetamine and marijuana and said she had driven across the flooded bridge several times in the past and did not think the water was that deep, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies obtained a search warrant on Tuesday for Richardson's medical records that confirmed the presence of meth and marijuana in her blood at the time she arrived at the hospital.
On Wednesday, deputies obtained a search warrant for Richardson's residence, resulting in the discovery of small amounts of suspected marijuana and meth, according to the sheriff's office.
Also arrested was William Suttle, 56, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the suspected drugs found at the residence.
