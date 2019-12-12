BROWNSVILLE — Alexandra Richardson told police that when she encountered the flooded Alexander Creek bridge on Oak Hill Road earlier this month, she backed up her car and then attempted to plow through the floodwaters, according to a deputy's testimony Thursday.
Police say Richardson's decision Dec. 2 led to the death of her 20-month-old son, Carson McCullough, who was in a car seat in the rear driver's side of the vehicle.
After Richardson's vehicle stalled in the water, she and her 7-year-old son, Isaiah, were able to get to safety. But Carson was lost.
First responders discovered Carson floating in the water about an hour after the incident, and he died Dec. 3 at Monroe Carell Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
On Thursday, Edmonson District Judge J.B. Hines sent the case against Richardson, 28, of Bowling Green – who is charged with murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – to the grand jury.
The murder charge was filed based on allegations that Richardson acted wantonly in driving while impaired with her children in the vehicle, and that doing so caused a death.
A preliminary medical examiner's report indicated that Carson died from asphyxiation due to drowning.
Sgt. Wally Ritter of the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office testified that, in the hours before attempting to cross the flooded bridge, Richardson had picked up her 7-year-old son in Bowling Green and stopped at Alford's Pharmacy in Brownsville.
Ritter said that road closed signs with reflective markings had been set up as barricades on either side of the low-lying bridge at Oak Hill Road on Dec. 2 due to rising waters.
In the aftermath, Richardson reportedly told police what she did when she encountered the bridge.
"She saw the water, backed up, accelerated and tried to get through it," Ritter said. "At some point, (Richardson) lost or let go of Carson while trying to swim to safety."
The commotion at the creek brought a neighbor, David May, outside.
Ritter testified that May was able to get Richardson and her older son onto a bank of the creek, and May's wife called 911.
Multiple agencies responded, and Carson was recovered from the water.
Ritter testified that Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle received a complaint from Hank Vincent, a paramedic at the scene, that Richardson appeared to show signs of intoxication. Vincent also serves as Edmonson County jailer.
Ritter interviewed Richardson at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, and Richardson acknowledged having recently used methamphetamine and marijuana, Ritter said.
The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for Richardson's medical records, which showed the presence of those drugs in her system at the time she entered the hospital.
Ritter said that blood samples were also taken from Richardson and will be sent to Kentucky State Police for analysis.
During questioning from Richardson's attorney, Kayla Fugate of the Department of Public Advocacy, Ritter said he was not aware of any complaints of an intoxicated driver before the incident at the bridge.
Video footage was obtained from Alford's Pharmacy while Richardson was there, but Ritter said he had not reviewed it.
Richardson's 7-year-old son, Isaiah, was interviewed by law enforcement at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center.
"We filed the charges before speaking with him, but his statements substantiated the charges," Ritter said.
Richardson was interviewed Dec. 4 at the sheriff's office and arrested at that time. A search warrant for her residence led to the discovery of a broken glass pipe in a trash can in the bedroom that appeared to contain meth residue and a plastic bag with apparent marijuana residue.
Richardson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the search of the residence.
Edmonson County Attorney Greg Vincent said after the hearing that the case would likely be presented Monday to a grand jury at its next session.
