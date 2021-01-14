An Edmonson County High School teacher was arrested Wednesday following an undercover investigation that appeared to show him requesting sexually explicit images from a detective posing as a juvenile.
William Oneal Lindsey, 29, of Brownsville, is the subject of a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky that accuses him of attempted production of child pornography and attempted online enticement.
Lindsey was employed in the ECHS Youth Services Center through the Jobs for America's Graduates program.
An affidavit filed by a detective with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office Department of Criminal Investigations currently assigned to U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force claims that the investigation into Lindsey began Jan. 7 when the detective assumed the online persona of a 15-year-old girl on the Omegle chat website.
The detective was contacted on Omegle on that date by a man who detectives later identified as Lindsey, according to the complaint.
The investigator said that at the beginning of the conversation, he represented himself as a 15-year-old from Louisville.
The suspect asked to continue the conversation over the messaging app KiK, where the suspect reportedly began sending messages of a sexual nature.
"(Lindsey) asked about the (detective's) sexual history, requested to receive sexual images and requested to engage in sex acts with the (detective)," the affidavit said.
On Jan. 8, a subpoena was issued to Omegle for records, and through the request detectives learned the chat was linked to a web address listed for Lindsey.
Conversation between Lindsey and the detective continued for another few days over KiK and text messages, and Lindsey sent a message to the detective on Monday asking for specific sexual images, the affidavit said.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Lindsey was employed at ECHS. Lindsey had confided to the detective during chats that he worked for the school system and lived in Brownsville, according to court records.
The detective who filed the affidavit, with the assistance of a female law enforcement officer, made a call to Lindsey's cellphone on Monday, during which Lindsey encouraged the officer to engage in sex acts while on the phone, the affidavit said.
On Wednesday, law enforcement traveled to Edmonson County High School to locate Lindsey, he was taken into custody and brought to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office for an interview.
During the interview, Lindsey confessed to asking for sexually explicit images from the person who he believed was a juvenile, court records show.
"Lindsey offered that he should not have engaged in the behavior due to the age of the person he was talking to and went on to say that he had communicated with numerous other girls on various platforms concerning sexually explicit topics and that he believed many of them were minors," the affidavit said.
Law enforcement reviewed information on Lindsey's cellphone and found a Snapchat message thread between him and another person he believed was a juvenile that included messages of a sexually explicit nature, according to court records.
Lindsey consented to a search of his apartment, and investigators seized several digital devices.
"Lindsey stated that there were likely sexually explicit images of minors on his devices," the affidavit said.
No attorney is listed for Lindsey in federal court records and no court date has been set.
He remains housed in Grayson County Detention Center.
