An Edmonson County woman accused of causing the death of her young son is set to appear in court Monday.
Alexandria Richardson, 28, will be arraigned in Edmonson Circuit Court on charges of murder, first-degree assault, 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richardson's 20-month-old son, Carson McCullough, died Dec. 3, a day after Richardson attempted to cross a flooded bridge on Oak Hill Road.
Richardson and her 7-year-old son, Isaiah, were able to escape after the car stalled, but Carson was lost and first responders located him in the water a few feet from the car about an hour after the incident.
A preliminary medical examiner's report indicated Carson died from asphyxiation due to drowning.
The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident.
During a police interview at The Medical Center soon after the incident, Richardson acknowledged having recently used methamphetamine and marijuana, Deputy Wally Ritter testified at a preliminary hearing last month.
The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for Richardson's medical records, which showed the presence of those drugs in her system at the time she entered the hospital.
At the time of her arrest, Richardson was charged with murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
An Edmonson County grand jury returned an indictment with additional wanton endangerment counts, with each of the 10 first responders at the scene identified as victims.
Ritter testified at last month's preliminary hearing that, just prior to the incident, Richardson had picked up her older son in Bowling Green and stopped at a pharmacy in Brownsville.
She was on her way home when she encountered the flooded bridge at Oak Hill Road.
Ritter said road closed signs with reflective markings had been set up as barricades on either side of the bridge over Alexander Creek.
“She saw the water, backed up, accelerated and tried to get through it,” Ritter said. “At some point, (Richardson) lost or let go of Carson while trying to swim to safety.”
A neighbor heard the commotion and helped Richardson and her 7-year-old son onto a bank of the creek, and the neighbor's wife called 911.
A paramedic believed Richardson showed signs of intoxication, Ritter said.
Police interviewed Isaiah at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, and his statements substantiated the charges against Richardson, Ritter said in court last month.
Richardson is in Hart County Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.
