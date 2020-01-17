Edmonton State Bank, which has 14 locations across five counties, will soon have a 15th location – and its second in Warren County – after action taken Thursday by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
In a 9-0 vote, the planning commission approved a general development plan amendment for an 8.37-acre parcel that includes the Home Cafe & Marketplace restaurant at 2440 Nashville Road, the Pizza Hut at 2450 Nashville Road and other businesses.
The amendment, which removes the 50-foot landscape buffer requirement along the southern portion of the development near Oak Grove Way, will allow for building the bank branch on a portion of the tract that is undeveloped and borders on some residences.
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing Edmonton State Bank, said the amendment was needed because of strict conditions placed on the property when it was zoned for highway business in 1996.
“The property had extremely stringent landscape buffer requirements when it was rezoned in the ’90s,” Davenport said. “We’re just asking to revert back to what’s required in the zoning ordinance for highway business.
“A bank branch is not a high-intensity use. We now know that the property line is not going to be adjoining a ‘big-box’ store with a lot of freight coming in and out. We’re not asking for a variance from the 10-foot buffer.”
After the commissioners approved the amendment, Edmonton State Bank Warren County Community President John Ward said the bank can move forward with plans to add a Warren County branch to the one now at 1900 Scottsville Road.
“We needed to get this amendment,” Ward said. “Now we can go to the design phase. We hope to have the branch open in 12 to 18 months.”
In the only other item on Thursday’s agenda, the commissioners gave unanimous approval to a Future Land Use Map amendment and a zoning change for property at 4603 Sunnyside-Gott Road that will clear the way for the 3.164-acre tract to be developed with a maximum of three single-family residential lots.
The rezoning application from agriculture to rural density residential by Chris Siegert of Siegert Properties and property owner Danny Smith still must go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
A development plan submitted with the application said Siegert will develop three residences of at least 1,500 square feet and with at least a one-car garage. An existing structure on the property will be demolished.
Thursday’s was the last meeting for Planning Commission Vice Chair Tim Huston, who is retiring after more than 20 years on the commission. Warren Fiscal Court will appoint his replacement.
The commissioners voted for Velma Runner to continue as chair and for Dean Warren to move into the vice chair role.
