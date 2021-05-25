Horace Mann, who championed public education in the 19th century, famously called it “the great equalizer.” Still, new research from the state’s Council on Postsecondary Education found that this hasn’t always proven true for Black and Asian college grads in Kentucky.
The key finding of this new research brief from the CPE, which is the latest in a series spotlighting earnings gaps in Kentucky, is that Black and Asian workers still aren’t making nearly as much as their white colleagues — even after earning advanced college degrees.
The analysis shows that — on a median basis — Black, Asian and Hispanic workers in Kentucky continue to earn less than white counterparts do over a lifetime. In many cases, the gaps are severe, the CPE said in a news release announcing the findings.
“In some cases, people of color would need to work two lifetimes to match the income of a white peer,” Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson said of the report’s findings.
“These inequities betray our values as a state and diminish the hard work of too many Kentuckians. If we want to encourage college-going and build a workforce for the future, we need to make sure all workers receive the financial rewards that befit their education,” Thompson said.
The report reveals there are yawning chasms between what Black and White employees earn in the state.
For example, Black Kentuckians who hold an associate degree earn only about 46% of the amount White workers make over a lifetime with the same credential. Those who’ve earned bachelor’s degrees make 55%, and for those who’ve reached the master’s degree level, it’s 57%.
However, even with a master’s degree, Black workers here are still paid less — on a median basis — than White employees who only have a high school diploma, the CPE report found.
Overall, the report did find that college degrees deliver financial gains for all racial and ethnic groups and often help level the playing field when it comes to income disparities with white workers.
The earning gulf between White and Asian workers is also vast, the report found. Asian workers with an associate degree make about 54% of the money that White workers earn with a similar credential. With a bachelor’s degree, Asian employees bring in about 62% of a White worker’s earnings over a lifetime. That amount increases to 72% at the master’s level, per the report.
Hispanic workers fare better than other groups but still confront significant gaps compared to their White peers. Hispanic employees with an associate degree make about 85% of the amount that White peers earn over a lifetime. With a bachelor’s degree, the number rises to 92%, and at the master’s level, Hispanic workers completely close the income gap with their White counterparts. However, the disparity remerges with terminal degrees, which include doctoral and professional degrees like law and engineering.
The analysis, released May 20, uses data drawn from the 2016-18 American Community Survey to estimate the lifetime earnings for full-time workers. It is the last in a three-part series of reports assessing educational attainment and lifetime earnings in Kentucky. The first revealed that higher levels of educational attainment allow workers to earn significantly more throughout their careers. The second found that — even with advanced college degrees —- Kentucky women still earn substantially less than men do over their lifetimes.
There are some caveats with this latest analysis. According to the CPE, comparisons did not control for occupational differences and measured gaps regardless of job type, seniority, location and years of experience.
Researchers said that much of the disparities might come down to minority graduates at all education levels working in lower-paying occupations. Regardless, White Kentuckians still bring home the highest paychecks at nearly every level of educational attainment.
David Mahan, who leads the CPE’s research and policy analysis divisions, views the problem as one of opportunity and access, not destiny. Due to lack of opportunity, students from underserved populations might lack the confidence needed for more advanced math and science work that high-demand (and often higher-paid) fields require. Underserved students might not understand all their options post-high school, and thus it’s both an advising and an academic readiness problem.
There are signs of hope, Mahan said. Over five years, credentials conferred to underrepresented minority students have increased by 34%, he said.
Even more encouraging for high-demand credentials, like those in STEM fields, Kentucky has seen a 90% increase in underrepresented minority students earning those credentials, Mahan said.
Jie “Grace” Dai, the CPE’s senior associate for data and advanced analytics and a lead author for the report, said its findings stand as both an opportunity and a guide for Kentucky.
“Our campuses and employers can also help narrow the gaps by providing more leadership training opportunities and more professional career paths for minority students,” Dai said. “Additionally, we’d urge all of our campuses to offer more support and resources for Black and Hispanic Kentuckians who are interested in a terminal degree.”
