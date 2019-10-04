Opening a meeting of Kentucky’s Board of Education on Thursday, Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis aimed to dispel “some of the most popular lies that people are putting out,” about a new five-star school rating system that launched earlier this week.
“There has been unfortunately a very deliberate attempt by folks to undermine the accountability system,” Lewis said, according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Education.
“Efforts to undermine the integrity of this system have one single purpose. If you’re talking about these lies, you are not talking about the 40 percent of black students demonstrating little to no understanding of the academic content at grade level,” Lewis said.
“Until we can begin to accept that we have to improve … poor and black children in Kentucky do not have a prayer for improvement,” he said.
Among the myths Lewis referred to: that the one to five-star ratings assigned to schools and districts are only based on one test given on a single day.
In fact, a school’s star rating is informed by its performance on several individual indicators. They include proficiency in reading and math; proficiency in social studies, science and writing; students’ academic growth from year to year; transition readiness (formerly college and career readiness) and graduation rate.
Each school’s performance on each indicator – along with a host of other information – can be found online at kyschoolreportcard.com through a searchable database that includes and online dashboard with data visualizations.
Lewis did not specify where he had heard the misinformation, according to WFPL News in Louisville.
However, state board of education member Gary Houchens attended the meeting and told the Daily News that he viewed Lewis’ comments as a rejection of the myth that nothing can be done to close academic achievement gaps between student groups.
“No accountability system is perfect,” Houchens said. “What it exists for is to deliver information that is meant to help schools get better.”
Houchens added: “We can make a difference in student learning. We can do better than we’re doing now and that ought to be our focus.”
Lewis also pushed back on the claim that he purposefully designed the system to punish Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS is Kentucky’s largest school district, and under the accountability system this year, it had 35 of the 50 schools that scored in the bottom 5 percent of all schools statewide.
The district has also been under an agreement to avoid a state takeover since last year.
Responding to that claim, Lewis noted that the system’s cut scores (the parameters that determine each performance level) were created by a stakeholder group that included school district superintendents, teachers, principals and business leaders.
The group held its meetings just last month.
“I accepted the recommendation from the stakeholder group without changing a single thing ... It is mathematically determined.”
Lewis also addressed what he called the most “insidious” myth he’d heard: that the accountability system penalizes low-income and black students because schools with higher populations of those student groups will never perform as well as schools that are predominantly white and middle class, the news release said.
“If you are an educator who serves poor children or black children and you believe poor children or black children cannot learn, you should leave your job today,” Lewis said, according to the news release.
“To believe that poor students and black students cannot learn at high levels is racist and degrading,” he said. “If you want evidence that all children can learn, regardless of their background, there are multiple examples across the state.”
During the meeting, Lewis delivered an overview of students scoring at the novice level, which demonstrates “a minimal understanding” of the state’s academic standards for that grade level. In Kentucky, the rate of black students scoring novice is double that of their white peers.
“We have to declare war on the novice level,” Lewis said. “These kids are in academic emergency – they need critical academic intervention. Slightly less than half of African American kids in our schools have little to no understanding of reading and math content at grade level. We must do better.”
