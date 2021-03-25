After Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed House Bill 563 – a school choice measure that would make it easier for students to attend out-of-district public schools and allow per-pupil funding to follow them – a local superintendent remains optimistic about the future of “public school choice,” he said.
“It wasn’t unexpected,” Superintendent Gary Fields of the Bowling Green Independent School District said of the veto Beshear handed down Wednesday.
Still, Fields said his hopes were buoyed when he heard both the governor and Education Commissioner Jason Glass sympathize with independent school districts like his, who he’s said are losing students because of unfair nonresident student agreements with larger, neighboring county school districts.
“I’m really encouraged to hear him and Commissioner Glass say that they recognize that public school choice is an issue that needs to be addressed,” Fields said.
For his part, Beshear said Wednesday he’d be willing to work with stakeholders to find a solution to the problem.
“I want those superintendents and everyone going to school in those districts to know that I am willing, ready and able to work with everybody to find a solution,” Beshear said. “But that solution is not taking away more than $25 million from public education in what will be the most significant attack on it and what will signal the end of public education as we know it.”
Under the measure, school districts would have to create nonresident policies for students and those students would count toward a district’s daily attendance figure, which helps determine school funding in Kentucky.
It would also create a form of scholarship tax credits — referred to by its advocates as education opportunity accounts. The accounts would be backed by private donors who would then be eligible for tax credits. The grants, managed by third-party groups, could be used for educational expenses and for public school tuition, according to the Associated Press.
The money also could go for private school tuition in several of the state's most populated counties, including Warren County.
Beshear’s other chief contention with House Bill 563 is that it's “unconstitutional,” he said, predicting it would draw legal challenges if passed. He pointed to a landmark Kentucky Supreme Court decision that requires public schools in Kentucky to be adequately funded.
“This measure is a handout to wealthy donors. They would receive tax benefits even larger than charitable donation deductions and could even profit by transferring securities to the private educational institutions to avoid capital gains taxes,” Beshear said, according to a news release. “HB 563 would lead to the same kinds of funding disparities that the Kentucky Supreme Court held was unconstitutional in Rose v. Council for Better Education in 1989.”
Following the veto, EdChoice KY President Charles Leis issued the following statement:
“Gov. Beshear is wrong to veto House Bill 563. By doing so, he chose to listen to special interests like the (Kentucky Education Association) over the voice of Kentucky parents who are begging for help. For too long, families in Kentucky who aren’t wealthy have been left with no choice when it comes to education. Voters across Kentucky agree that this should be the year that changes. We ask Kentucky legislators to put students first and override the veto; every student across Kentucky deserves nothing short of the opportunity to have an education that fits their needs.”
To be clear, House Bill 563 still has a shot at becoming law, though its narrow 48-47 passage in the House makes the prospect of a veto override precarious. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature, but House Bill 563 would need 51 votes to bypass Beshear’s veto, meaning some who initially voted against the legislation would need to reverse themselves.
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton did not respond to a request for comment Thursday about the governor’s veto of House Bill 563, which Clayton has opposed.
However, he tweeted his gratitude to Beshear, Glass and Kentucky Association of School Superintendent Executive Director Jim Flynn for opposing the measure, and “acknowledging the harm of HB563.” Clayton is also a board member of the KASS.
“KASS remains united against self-serving individuals & special interests who aren’t concerned about equity or the students who count on us the most. If not us, who will step up?” Clayton tweeted Wednesday.
