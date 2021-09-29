With state assessment results for the 2020-21 school year now publicly available, the leader of Kentucky’s Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence says the results should not be taken lightly and warns of “significant education attainment issues” that communities and state lawmakers must reckon with.
On Wednesday, Prichard Committee President and CEO Brigitte Blom noted that this year’s results show 60% of Kentucky elementary school students participating in the assessment are not meeting standards for reading.
Additionally, 70% of participating middle school students were not meeting math standards, and not nearly enough high school students met college benchmarks for math, reading and English. As many as 70% of participating high school students failed to meet math benchmarks and 60% did not meet benchmarks in reading and English, Blom said.
“Those numbers should be a call to action,” Blom said, adding that “Educational attainment is everybody’s business.”
That said, this year’s assessment release comes with some major caveats. Namely, a pandemic that significantly depressed student participation in the assessments and altered testing conditions.
This year’s data shows lower results for historically underserved student groups, however, there were also lower assessment participation rates at the high school level and for some underserved groups, the Prichard Committee said.
Because of these factors — along with an entirely new set of academic standards under assessment — the Kentucky Department of Education has advised against using the data for direct comparisons to previous years’ results.
For Blom, the results are not an indictment on Kentucky’s education system as a whole, but an urgent warning call for lawmakers and communities across Kentucky to act — especially on behalf of younger students who are falling behind amid the pandemic.
The first line of response has to come from the bottom up, Blom said.
“Our school districts need to invite the community to the table,” when they begin crafting their response plans, Blom said.
The Prichard Committee is urging families and community leaders to work with their local schools to support adequate local funding for education, make learning a partnership between families and schools, create intensive tutoring and mentoring programs, ensure extended learning time and advocate for effective American Rescue Plan spending.
In Frankfort, lawmakers need to continue much-needed funding, along with paying for full-day kindergarten to free up resources at the district level, Blom said.
School districts should also be required to report how they are spending the millions in federal relief they are receiving to recover from the pandemic, Blom said.
The Prichard Committee said state policymakers must invest in quality teacher training programs, “especially those that develop early literacy and mathematics skills,” fully fund school transportation and all-day kindergarten and compile information about how districts are using federal dollars to improve student outcomes.
Despite the dire circumstances many students and schools have found themselves in over the course of the pandemic, Blom said there are several bright spots for both Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District.
In WCPS, the participation rate for all students was consistently in the 90th percentile and “well above the state participation rate.”
Additionally in WCPS, the proficiency rate for all students at the middle and high school level was consistently higher than that rate for the state as a whole.
In BGISD, elementary math was eight points higher than the state average, and for its underserved students, it was higher as well.
In both school districts, Blom observed, high school graduation rates were higher than the statewide rate.