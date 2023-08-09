One Love Hemp Dispensary

Matthew and Lauren Bratcher, co-owners of One Love Hemp Dispensary, opened their doors at 310 E. Main Ave on Aug. 1. The duo are also the directors of Kentucky NORML, a medical cannabis advocacy group.

 Jake Moore/jake.moore@bgdailynews.com

A local couple has opened a hemp dispensary in downtown Bowling Green with the hope of further educating the public about medical cannabis.