A new program from the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative enabling educators to boost their skills and advance their careers – all without earning a master’s degree – is slated to launch next year after winning state approval.
Through GRREC ED, the co-op will offer two academies beginning in January targeted at educators interested in pursuing rank changes, which are necessary for professional growth and increases in pay.
“This is for educators in Kentucky who would like to pursue a job-embedded, professional learning plan that has been approved for a rank change at the conclusion of that plan,” GRREC Executive Director Bart Flener told the Daily News.
GRREC is accepting applications for the two-year program through Nov. 15, and candidates will be notified of their admission into GRREC ED by Dec. 1, Flener said.
Clearing the way for GRREC ED, a recent change in state law lifted the requirement for Kentucky educators to work toward a master’s degree in order to hold on to their teaching license.
With that change, educators may now earn Rank II classifications by obtaining a master’s degree or through continuing education option programs like GRREC ED. Educators can also earn a Rank I certification, the highest available, by meeting all requirements for a Rank II, plus an additional 30 hours of college credit or successful completion of a continuing education program, according to GRREC.
Through GRREC ED teachers can customize their experience after choosing between two academies.
“We have two different GRREC ED academies: the Accomplished Educator Academy and the Professional Educator Academy. Those will serve the different needs of folks who are in different places in their career looking for rank changes,” Flener said.
While the Accomplished Educator Academy is geared more toward Kentucky’s up-and-coming teachers, Flener said, the Professional Educator Academy is suited for more seasoned educators who have a few years of teaching experience and want to grow as school leaders.
GRREC recently hired Rich Pond Elementary School Principal Dan Costellow to lead the program as the co-op’s general education services director. GRREC ED will launch its first two classes of students in January.
Flener said the goal is to gradually expand the program every six months from that point on. GRREC ED has already drawn about 200 inquiries from educators across the region and the state, Flener said.
“We just believe it’s going to be a cost-effective option” for educators aiming to advance in their careers, Flener said.
– More information about the program, including how to apply, is available at grrec.org.
