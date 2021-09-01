Ahead of a possible special session of the General Assembly, representatives from several educator “K-groups” made the case to lawmakers Wednesday for more flexibility around school staffing and funding and quarantining students exposed to COVID-19.
Stabilizing per-pupil funding topped the list of priorities for Kentucky Association of School Superintendents Executive Director Jim Flynn, a former Simpson County Schools superintendent. He spoke in Frankfort before state lawmakers on the General Assembly’s Interim Joint Committee on Education.
“I think that’s foundational,” in allowing districts to continue to operate, Flynn told the committee.
Because a school’s average daily attendance influences how much funding it receives, Flynn told lawmakers that districts need “some help in stabilizing that funding” in the near future. Around the state, school districts report quarantining hundreds of students after exposure to COVID-19, even if many or most don’t end up contracting the disease.
On that point, Flynn also said districts need more flexibility when it comes to quarantine-related closures, allowing them to be scaled down to individual schools or even classrooms.
All this is leading up to a potential special session of the General Assembly, which could reportedly be called as early as next week.
Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, the only one who can call lawmakers to Frankfort for a special session, signaled Monday that he wants to convene one – but only after top lawmakers reach a “general consensus” about its scope.
On Wednesday, Flynn was among several education leaders that lawmakers heard from.
Eric Kennedy, the Kentucky School Boards Association’s advocacy director, said staffing constraints are the biggest reason school districts across the state have had to close.
As of Wednesday, 23 Kentucky districts had paused in-person instruction at some point this school year.
Flynn made the case that the state could help with reducing bottlenecks in the hiring process. Currently, candidates are having to drive hours away to submit fingerprint checks, and Flynn asked lawmakers to allow districts to pursue other options.
Green County Schools Superintendent Will Hodges said his district has had some success with an alternate model of COVID-19 testing and quarantining he called “test and stay.”
Under that model, which Hodges said students must opt into, students are required to wear masks and regularly submit to rapid COVID-19 testing. By testing throughout the day across six-day periods, most of the students participating “have had the opportunity to remain in school,” even if their classmates have tested positive.
State Sen. Max Wise, a Campbellsville Republican and the committee’s chairman, opened the hearing by outlining the major points of concern he said he’s heard from educators.
Those include school funding, staffing shortages and additional flexibility the state can offer districts. Additionally, Wise said he wanted to hear discussion about developing local metrics “and not just from a blanket approach across the state” when it comes to battling the pandemic.
Currently, school districts are limited in their options for going virtual, with only 10 non-traditional instruction days available to them for the entire school year. That said, educators want to be teaching students in-person, Wise said.
“There is no appetite for unlimited (non-traditional instruction),” among educators he’s spoken with, Wise said.