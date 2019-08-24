The Scottsville Historical Society has been working for roughly five years to restore the Scottsville Train Depot and almost has the funding needed to go through with a crucial part of the process.
Mark Huntsman, treasurer of the Historical Society, said a key part of the depot's restoration is the rebuilding of a two-story passenger station based on the structure's original construction plans.
The original building is believed to have burned to the ground, Huntsman said, adding that a one-story office was later built on that spot.
Huntsman said he and the historical society are interested in preserving the depot because other important historic sites in the city, like the Jacksonian Hotel and an old county courthouse, have not survived to the present day, he said.
"We tear down stuff and we build new things," he said. "We've lost a lot of historical value."
Huntsman said the depot has played an important role in Scottsville's history.
"Allen County had an oil boom in the (1910s) and the railroad was significant to that," he said.
The depot was built in 1886 as the northernmost stop on a railroad stretching from Gallatin, Tenn., to Scottsville and was purchased by the L&N Railroad in 1906, Huntsman said. In 1975, L&N shut down the railroad because it had become too expensive to maintain, Huntsman said.
"Truck transport took a lot of business away from the railroad and, as time went on, the cost of operating the railroad outweighed the benefits," he said.
Dick Wheaton, a member of the historical society who's been actively involved with a committee dedicated to restoring the depot, said he wants to preserve it because of its importance in the town's history.
While older people in town who remember goods sold at local stores rolling into town on the railroad will appreciate the depot as a marker of an era when the railroad was crucial to Scottsville, Wheaton hopes it will also help younger people gain an understanding of how the railroad was tied to the community's growth.
"Today's younger generation has no idea, has no concept of what railroading was like around the turn of the century," he said. "How many of them have ever ridden on a train?"
Since efforts to restore the station began roughly five years ago, the historical society purchased the property, which had previously been used for storage, and deeded it to the city of Scottsville so the city could apply for grants on the historical society's behalf, Huntsman said.
The historical society has applied for a number of grants to help with funding the restoration, including a Transportation Alternatives Program grant for $200,056 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that has been received. That grant, however, requires an 80-20 match, meaning the historical society has to put up about $49,000 of its own money. Huntsman said the society already has about $44,000 saved from previous fundraising efforts.
According to Wheaton, very little has been done since then, due to a shortage of funds.
"Not much has been done because we haven't had the money to do it," he said.
Over the last five years, the society began leasing the last locomotive the L&N ever used at the depot, but can buy the artifact if it can get $25,000 together, Huntsman said.
The society has found several old cabooses available for purchase at prices ranging from $3,500 to $12,000 and hopes to buy one of them, he added.
The society has also undertaken a few security measures, installing a fence around the locomotive as well as a security system that includes cameras, Wheaton said.
Huntsman said revitalizing the depot was his idea about five years ago and that the historical society quickly took up the cause.
Ultimately, the historical society also wants the depot's freight station – a wooden, one-story building on the property – to serve as an event venue, but that will require the installation of certain ahistorical features such as handicapped-accessible restrooms and a modern kitchen.
"We'll have to have some modern conveniences in it, but it's pretty much going to look how it originally did," he said.
Wheaton said the historical society wants to establish the depot as an event venue because there aren't many places to host meetings, weddings, fundraisers and other events in the community.
"I think that would be a very good addition to the community," he said.
Now with roughly $5,000 still needed before reconstruction of the passenger station can be funded, the historical society is preparing to host a fundraiser.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14, the society will host the Ridin' the Rails Concert at Dugas Community Park.
The concert will feature a three-man string band called Ridin' the Rails that played a previous concert at Paradise Point Marketplace for the benefit of the society.
"It was a lot of fun, so we wanted to have them come back," he said.
Several food trucks will be open throughout the event. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under and $10 for all others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.