Eight Logan County residents were indicted after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force said agents seized more than 1,000 grams – about 2.2 pounds – of methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, a handgun and drug paraphernalia, after executing search warrants.
The case was presented to a Logan County grand jury Aug. 20.
Eight people, all of Russellville, were indicted on charges that include engaging in organized crime and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance: Michael Moates, 47; Connie Forgy, 46; David Morgan, 43; Roger Bobbett, 68; Barry Elliott, 42; Martin Garcia, 33; Tyler Scott, 26; and Justin Witt, 38.
Witt is wanted by law enforcement. Anyone with information about his whereabouts may contact the Logan County Dispatch Center at 270-726-4911.