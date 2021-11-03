A couple of former Bowling Green City Commission members are now looking to join Warren County government.
Sandy Jones Boussard, who served as Bowling Green's mayor from 2001 until 2004, filed Wednesday to run for the First District magistrate seat now held by Republican Doug Gorman.
Boussard, a Republican, turned in her paperwork on the first day of the two-month window to file for local offices.
"I really enjoyed public service with the city," Boussard said. "I have the time and what I think is the talent. I'm looking forward to serving again if the people want me."
Boussard, a 1969 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School, was owner of Bowling Green's Quality Personnel staffing agency for 38 years before selling it in 2014. She is now a co-owner of the LiveActive 50 Plus fitness center on the U.S. 31-W Bypass.
Boussard said her business background and experience in city government have prepared her for a seat on fiscal court.
"The types of things that come before that body are no different than the general business of the city," she said. "I worked well with the county and with (current Judge-Executive) Mike Buchanon when I was with the city."
Like Boussard, Republican Rick Williams brings a background in city government to his quest for a spot on fiscal court. Williams, a Bowling Green city commissioner for six years before coming up short in the 2018 and 2020 elections, filed Wednesday for the Third District seat Tony Payne is giving up after serving six non-consecutive terms.
Recently retired as general manager of Bowling Green's Forever Communications Radio Group, Williams ran for Third District magistrate in 2010 but lost to Payne.
Williams said his experience on city commission is "definitely an asset" in his run for magistrate.
"We dealt with issues that are similar," he said. "My business background is a plus as well. I believe in common-sense government that is run like a business."
The candidacies of Boussard and Williams represent the change that is coming to Warren Fiscal Court.
With Buchanon announcing last weekend his plans to retire at the end of 2022 and Payne deciding not to run for reelection, new faces are a certainty at fiscal court meetings starting in 2023.
"We automatically know that one-third of fiscal court will be new people," said Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young, who was among a flurry of incumbents and newcomers filing to run shortly after the courthouse doors opened Wednesday.
Young was referring to vacancies to be filled in Payne's district and in the First District, with Gorman opting to run for Buchanon's job.
As expected, Gorman was among the first to turn in his paperwork Wednesday.
He acknowledged the endorsement Buchanon gave him, saying: "That was very kind of him. I respect the work he has done. Now I'm excited to go to work for the residents of Warren County and try to make it the best possible place to live and work."
Young wasn't the only incumbent magistrate to file on the first day.
Second District Magistrate Tom Lawrence, a Democrat, filed for what would be his third term, and Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings, a Republican, signed up to run for his second term.
Fourth District Magistrate Rex McWhorter also filed Wednesday, but he has company in that district.
Republican Joe Imel, who is Daily News general manager, announced his candidacy earlier in the week and will run against McWhorter in the May primary.
McWhorter, now retired from his career in the mortgage loan business, is seeking his third term.
"There's a lot more to be accomplished," said McWhorter, 69. "As long as my health is good, I want to continue to serve."
Also filing for the Fourth District seat Wednesday was Democrat Terry Hendrick, who is water treatment plant supervisor for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and chairman of the Gott Volunteer Fire Department board of directors.
"I will retire (from BGMU) next year, so I will have some extra time," Hendrick said. "I want to help the people of the Fourth District and help make Warren County better for the next generation."
Others filing for office Wednesday, all seeking reelection, were County Attorney Amy Milliken, Jailer Stephen Harmon, Sheriff Brett Hightower, Property Valuation Administrator Susan Oliver Lewis and County Clerk Lynette Yates.
The window to file for office continues through Jan. 7, 2022.