Election Day is here, and there is a lot at stake.
Kentucky Republican voters will choose which candidate will face likely Democratic nominee Gov. Andy Beshear in the November general election for governor.
They will also select party nominees for auditor, secretary of state, treasurer and agricultural commissioner.
Democrats will choose between three Democratic governor candidates – Beshear, Geoffrey Young and Peppy Martin. They will also decide on a party nominee in the agricultural commissioner race.
The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Everyone in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote, no matter how long it takes, according to state law.
To find your polling place, visit govote.ky.gov, the state’s voter information website.
In Warren, Allen, Barren, Hart, Logan and Simpson counties, primary voters can choose any of their county’s polling places to vote.
However, in Butler and Edmonson counties, voters must go to the polling place in their precinct. Voters can check which precinct they live in, and their voter registration, at govote.ky.gov.
In Warren County, there are 11 polling places:
- Ephram White Park, 885 Mt. Olivet Road
- Living Hope Baptist Church, 1805 Westen St.
- Michael Buchanon Park, 9222 Nashville Road
- Cumberland Trace Elementary, 2464 Cumberland Trace Road
- Phil Moore Park, 7101 Scottsville Road
- Sugar Maple Square, 1347 Ky. 185
- Warren Central HS, 559 Morgantown Road
- Warren Co Cooperative Extension, 5162 Russellville Road
- Eastwood Baptist Church, 500 Eastwood St.
- First Baptist Church, 621 E 12th Ave.
- Smiths Grove United Methodist Church, 333 N. Main St.
The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation for the primary election has passed, but voters can change their registration in preparation for the general election now at the voter information website.
Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning that only registered Republicans or Democrats are eligible to vote on partisan races. This election, the only southcentral Kentucky county with a nonpartisan ballot question is Allen County, which will decide whether to allow alcohol sales within its borders.
Before heading to the polls, make sure to grab your photo ID, as it is required to vote for security reasons. Acceptable photo IDs include drivers’ licenses, military IDs and college IDs.
The most high-profile primary race is the contest for the Republican nominee for governor.
There are 12 candidates vying for the slot, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former United Nations and Canada Ambassador Kelly Craft, Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Eric Deters, David Cooper, Bob DeVore, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie Smith.
According to the final poll, conducted by Emerson College and Fox 56 from May 10-12, a third of likely Republican primary voters said they would vote for Cameron; 18% opted for Craft, 13% went for Quarles and 10% said they’d vote for Deters; 13% said they were still undecided.
Statewide turnout is expected to be as low as 10%, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams. During the last primary election for governor in 2019, the turnout was 19.4%, according to the State Board of Elections.