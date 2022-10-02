Element Materials opens lab to test Corvettes
Aurobindo Das, general manager of the Element Materials Technology high-performance engine testing facility, speaks Thursday during a ribbon cutting for the plant that is expected to employ 16 people testing engines for Bowling Green’s General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant.

 DON SERGENT/dsergent@bgdailynews.com

When America’s sports car rolls off the assembly line at Bowling Green’s General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant, there will now be an extra layer of assurance that the high-performance engine powering the vehicle lives up to its billing.

