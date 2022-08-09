Summer is a time for children to get a break from school, but it is also a great opportunity for them to learn about generating their own income and managing their finances.
JW Hardin, 11, who will start Bowling Green Junior High School this year, decided that he would like a chance to make his own money by starting a business of his own.
JW’s mother, Amy Hardin, said JW, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was 4, approached her and her husband about making his own money this summer.
“JW is such a fun, precious little soul, and one day this summer he came up to us and said he wanted to make his own money,” she said. “I asked him why he wanted to make his own money, and he said so that he could buy Hot Wheels and presents for his friends.”
JW said he has already purchased some Hot Wheels for himself because he is “the Hot Wheels master.”
After brainstorming several ideas for a businesses, JW finally came up with the idea to create door hangers and ornaments in the shape of jockey silks, and Jockeys by JW was born.
He considered a lemonade stand and thought about printing pictures of landmarks from around the world and selling them because of his love of geography.
He finally decided that he would like to design ornaments and door hangers and still managed to incorporate his love of landmarks and geography into his new business, creating some ornaments with different states as part of the design.
JW said one of his favorite designs is a Pennsylvania-themed ornament with the Liberty Bell on the back of it.
“I’m pretty good at geography,” he said.
He said his favorite part of his business is “painting jockeys and delivering them” and that his favorite delivery was the 10 orders he delivered to friends while riding on a golf cart.
Hardin said the idea for the jockey silks Christmas ornaments came after JW was watching her put up her Kentucky Derby decorations.
“He decided that he liked the derby shirts, and I also passed on to him my love of Christmas,” she said.
She said that once JW came up with his idea, she contacted her father – who lives in Paris in central Kentucky and does woodworking – to help.
“Then we loaded him (JW) up with paints and brushes from Michaels,” she said.
JW then made a video for her Facebook and Instagram pages to promote his creations, she said.
“By that afternoon, he had sold 57 ornaments,” she said. “Our village and our community has really stepped up to support this sweet boy.”
As of last week, Hardin said JW had sold 143 ornaments and 22 door hangers and just finished his first round of orders.
“He’s so creative and it’s a great outlet for him,” she said. “It helps with his dexterity and concentration and it is a fun kind of occupational therapy.”
Hardin said JW can usually finish five to 10 ornaments per day, and they have just started to make the door hangers.
“He creates the design and I help him tape off things if needed, then he gets to painting,” she said.
His ornaments have also caught the attention of Eric Reed, trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, after a friend ordered two ornaments, with one being given to Reed.
“He said that this is the kind of stuff that he loves and that every horse trainer will definitely want one,” she said. “It’s great to know that my precious 11-year-old is changing the perception of autism around the world.”
Hardin said they have been very vocal about what autism is, sharing “the good, the bad and the ugly.” They encourage other special needs parents to get their kids interested in working, which can open the eyes of employers to show that all individuals have something to offer.
Orders are now open and may be placed by visiting @jockeysbyjw on Instagram or by emailing jwsmom2311@gmail.com. Ornaments are $10 and the door hangers are $25 each or two for $40.