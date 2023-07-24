RAILTON – Elmer Patterson Lawrence has finally returned to his old Kentucky home.
More than 80 years after the Red Cross native was killed during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Lawrence was laid to rest with full military honors under the Barren County sunshine Saturday afternoon.
Over a hundred friends, family members and fellow veterans descended on Shiloh General Baptist Church to honor the first class seaman, who lost his life at the age of 25 when the USS Oklahoma sustained fatal torpedo damage on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.
“We use ‘hero’ to describe a wide variety of people,” said Tyler Jackson, a great-great nephew of Lawrence currently serving in the Kentucky Army National Guard. “But today we’re here to honor a man that exemplifies what a hero is.”
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags to half mast in honor of Lawrence’s return. Multiple fire departments flew the stars and stripes over I-65 to salute the veteran’s funeral procession.
Both the Rolling Thunder and Patriot Guard motorcycle groups were in attendance to give Lawrence one final salute before the day’s proceedings.
A proclamation from Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse and Barren County Judge-Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd declared July 22 as Elmer P. Lawrence Day.
The U.S. Navy Honor Guard gave the veteran a 21-gun salute, delivered in three sharp volleys. The American flag draped over Lawrence’s casket was folded into a tri-corner and given to Michael Edwards, his surviving nephew, by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon.
“I’m proud to be a veteran, and I’m proud of him,” Edwards said. “It’s a win-win for me. Elmer is home, and I’ve met some really great relatives on the Lawrence side.”
Elmer was buried in the same cemetery as his father, Cornelius Lawrence. Edwards said Cornelius died shortly after his son in 1944.
It’s not unlikely that Lawrence would have drifted to sleep to the sound of Taps, the traditional song played to signal that the day’s duty was complete, the night before the tragic attack.
That same slow, steady bugle call lilted through the cemetery air on Saturday afternoon, almost as if to say that Lawrence could finally be at peace.
Elmer, one of 429 souls lost aboard the USS Oklahoma when the mighty ship capsized, was identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in February of 2021. He was officially accounted for after dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis was used to identify his remains.
He previously had been buried at the Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, and classified as non-recoverable. His inscription on the Courts of the Missing will now bear a rosette to signify that he has been found.
Annette Edwards, Michael’s wife, said Elmer’s journey has been an emotional rollercoaster. She said the family is “blessed beyond measure that we get to bring him home.”
She said the family can now come out Elmer’s grave to pay their respects, and the little voice in the back of her mind that worried about where he was is finally silent.
“You could tell everybody that was here truly cared and was thankful,” Annette said.
Bernadene Johnson, 93, of Glasgow and Ted McDuffee, 90, of Anderson, Indiana, are the only living family members who knew Elmer personally.
Bernadene said the last time she saw Elmer was on the final night of his furlough.
“He asked if we wanted to watch him pack,” she said, recalling how all of his clothes had to be perfectly folded, smoothed and organized for Navy inspection.
She said she remembered Elmer as a “very contented” and happy young man who made a conscious decision to join the armed forces.
McDuffee was not able to be present Saturday. Instead, he wrote a letter that was delivered during the funeral service.
“One time that I remember Elmer that really stands out is in 1941 when he was off on leave,” McDuffee wrote. “He was in his Navy uniform. He had his girlfriend Marie Copas with him, and they were going to a party in his honor.”
Annette said Copas, who never married following Elmer’s passing, was buried with all of the love letters the pair had written to each other. She continued to attend Lawrence family reunions up until her death.
Whitney Johnson of Lexington attended the burial. She had no relation to Elmer, but she still shared a special bond with the veteran.
Johnson said she is a great niece of U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Samuel Warrick Crowder, who also lost his life on the USS Oklahoma.
Crowder’s remains were returned to Louisville in 2017 after he was identified in the same manner as Elmer.
“Anytime that I hear of a homecoming of a hero, especially of the USS Oklahoma, if I’m able to I like to come and pay my respects,” Whitney said.
Sheila Lawrence, a singer and cousin to Elmer, led a rousing performance of “Amazing Grace” during the funeral service.
“This is for Elmer,” she declared before jumping into the first few measures. She told the Daily News it was the “ultimate honor” for her to be able to sing for her cousin.
Sheila said that Elmer must have thought enlisting was “the right thing to do.”
“Of course he had no idea he would never come home – nobody does that joins the military – but I think he just thought it was his duty,” she said.
Jackson said that Elmer was a man who “truly gave it all.”
“It’s just that sacrifice that we all get called for,” he said. “Not everyone has to sign the check, but Elmer did.”
Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the USS Oklahoma was righted, stripped of her remaining armor and sold to a California scrapyard.
During her 1947 journey from Oahu to San Francisco, a severe storm quickly sank her to the bottom of the Pacific. She was never found.
In contrast to the lost battleship, Elmer’s family now knows exactly where he is.
“It’s a really good day to finish off a lot of unanswered questions for people, so you can’t ask for more than that,” Jackson said.