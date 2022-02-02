ELPO law firm buys old post office building

Formerly Bowling Green’s downtown U.S. post office, the building at 311 E. 11th Ave. will now be delivering much-needed space for one of the city’s largest law firms.
Vacant since the U.S. Postal Service moved into its current location at 628 State St. in 2019, the 11th Avenue building has been sold to the English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm located next door at 1101 College St.
ELPO Law, established 49 years ago, has grown to the point that buying the adjacent 2.38-acre property and the 40,000-square-foot building was a natural next step for the firm.
With 28 attorneys and 50 additional employees, ELPO Law has expanded into a satellite location at 1027 College St.
“We are bursting at the seams in our two current physical locations,” said Bob Young, ELPO’s managing partner. “We are running out of room in both buildings. Our ultimate goal someday would be to have everyone under one roof.”
Purchasing the old post office building from the Eleventh and Center LLC headed by Tim Poston for $3.15 million could eventually allow the firm to meet that goal, but it’s not going to happen right away.
“We are still undecided if the post office property will be used for building expansion, increased parking or a combination of both,” Young said.
Young said the purchase will allow ELPO to meet its goal of remaining downtown. He said one option could be to expand the current 30,000-square-foot building on College Street and utilize the old post office property for parking while leasing some portions of the building.
“We are working on a plan for the best way to utilize the property,” Young said. “In the interim, we do intend to lease part of the property, which contains office space, warehouse space with loading docks and approximately 100 parking spaces.”
The purchase by ELPO will certainly mean more activity in a building that was once a busy post office but had become under-utilized in recent years.
With only a fraction of the building being used, the Postal Service made the decision to seek smaller quarters.
It eventually landed at the 4,800-square-foot building on State Street.
Poston’s corporation bought the 311 E. 11th Ave. property, closing on the $1.625 million deal in August 2017 and continuing to lease it to the Postal Service until the new quarters were ready.
Purchasing the property from Poston, Young said, “gives us great options. The immediate need is for more parking.”
Young also mentioned “enhanced meeting spaces” and “increased access to technology” as benefits of the new property.
“It allows us to provide more legal services to our clients,” he said.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.