When he agreed in 2020 to donate about a half-acre of land for what is now a roundabout at the intersection of Smallhouse and Elrod roads, developer Michael Vitale wasn't sure what to do with the rest of the odd-shaped parcel he purchased near his Stagner Farms residential development and the Mackenzie Meadows subdivision.
Now he knows.
After working out some compromises with residents on both sides of the development, Vitale's Stagner Farms LLC won approval Thursday from the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County for a 32-residence subdivision that will include 30 twinhomes and two stand-alone single-family houses on property connecting to that roundabout.
The development, which will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval, got a 5-0 vote from the planning commission after Vitale agreed to scale down his original plan for 34 residences and put in a landscape barrier on the east property line.
Vitale, developer of the 255-lot Stagner Farms subdivision that is still being built, agreed in 2020 to donate land for installing the roundabout as a way of improving the Elrod-Smallhouse intersection.
That left him with another 5.7 acres that the planning commission voted Thursday to rezone from residential estate and single-family residential to planned unit development in order to accommodate Vitale's plan to add more houses in the area.
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing Vitale, said his client agreed to build the 30 twinhomes on the part of the acreage farthest from Mackenzie Meadows and build two single-family houses nearer that subdivision.
He also agreed, after hearing objections from Smallhouse Road resident Pam Herriford, to put in the landscape buffer along the property line next to Herriford's property.
"I'm totally OK with development and growth," Herriford said at Thursday's meeting. "But I would love to be able to get a commitment for a barrier next to my property that adjoins the line of twinhomes."
The twinhomes, according to the development plan, will have at least 1,000 square feet of living space and at least 12 of them will have two-car garages. The single-family houses near Mackenzie Meadows will be 1,800 square feet.
"I think this will be a very attractive development and will add to the value of the surrounding developments," said Vitale, also a partner in downtown Bowling Green's The Vue and other residential developments.
Vitale's wasn't the only residential development approved by the planning commission Thursday.
The Maharaj Swami LLC headed by Raleshkumar Patel was approved for a Future Land Use Map amendment and rezoning that should clear the way for development of 86 twinhome residences on 15.6 acres that are near the South Glen Gables subdivision on Nashville Road.
Patel's development plan also calls for rezoning from single-family residential to general business an adjacent 3.25 acres next to Nashville Road.
The property is across Nashville Road from the Stuart Farms development that also has a general business portion in addition to residential.
"The density is roughly the same as Stuart Farms," said Davenport, representing Patel. "We believe our development is complementary to Stuart Farms."
The rezoning passed unanimously and will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Also approved Thursday was an application by Zach Williams of Mount Victor Homes LLC to rezone 6.2 acres at 562 Old Lovers Lane from agriculture to multi-family residential in order to develop 60 condominium-style residences.
Builder Jody Allen said the three-bedroom condos will range in size from 1,477 square feet to 1,684 square feet.
The rezoning, approved unanimously Thursday, will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Two other applications for residential developments did not receive approval Thursday, with one failing on a FLUM vote and the other recessed.
David Witty of Bluegrass Property Management applied for a FLUM amendment that would have led to a rezoning from agriculture to residential estate of 3.03 acres at 3732 Sunnyside-Gott Road.
The development plan called for dividing the property into three single-family lots and adding two new homes to the existing one on the property.
It wasn't welcomed by neighboring residents like Josh Poynter.
"I'm opposed to shoe-horning two homes on either side of the existing home," Poynter said. "I don't think it fits with what's there."
The commissioners deadlocked on the FLUM, voting 4-4, so the rezoning application couldn't be heard.
Another Bluegrass Property Management application, this one for an apartment development on Smallhouse Road, was recessed after questions arose about the orientation of the two eight-unit buildings and their compatibility with the neighborhood.
Planning commission staff pointed out that the preliminary development plan for 1411 and 1413 Smallhouse Road calls for the buildings to be closer to that road than neighboring homes.
Some nearby residents also spoke against the plan for a FLUM amendment and rezoning that would increase the allowed density on the 0.76 acres.
"I'm against this," said Johnny Douglas, who lives next door to the proposed development. "I've lived there for the past 24 years, and I really want this to stay single-family."
Mark Alcott, the attorney representing Witty, said the development plan submitted was preliminary and could be re-worked. The commissioners voted to recess the application until March 17.