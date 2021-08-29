Is an interchange with Interstate 165 (Natcher Parkway) at highly traveled Elrod Road an idea whose time has come?
Local leaders hope so.
Meeting Tuesday, the policy committee of the Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization selected road projects to “boost” in the state’s process for scoring potential projects and putting together a six-year highway plan that begins in 2022.
In the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prioritization process called SHIFT (Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow), the MPO selected seven projects for a 15-point “boost” and KYTC District 3 selected 13.
The Elrod Road interchange was one of five projects – and one that probably has been on local wish lists the longest – that were boosted by both the MPO and the local KYTC office in hopes of improving their chances of getting on that highway plan.
It’s also the most expensive, with an estimated cost of $40.5 million, and it’s a project that has met with opposition from local residents when proposed before.
But, in this current environment of continued rapid residential development along and near Elrod Road and of a possible funding boost from a federal infrastructure bill, there’s hope that what’s now an overpass can be turned into what many see as a much-needed interchange.
“I think it is time to relook and consider an interchange to connect Elrod Road to Natcher Parkway as this area continues to grow,” Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said. “Traffic will continue to bottleneck and get worse at Three Springs Road and Nashville Road.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, also a proponent of the interchange, said this might be the best opportunity yet to get the project funded.
“There’s a good chance we’ll get an infrastructure bill out of Congress,” Buchanon said. “I’d hate to see that extra funding fall by the wayside.”
Buchanon said the time has come to address the transportation needs brought about by the subdivisions that have sprouted up near Jody Richards Elementary School on Elrod Road.
“The reality is, if we don’t do something soon at Elrod Road it’s going to be so congested that it will be impossible to help the traffic flow,” he said.
Opposition to the interchange was heavy in a 2015 public hearing, but KYTC District 3 Chief Engineer Joe Plunk believes the sentiment may have changed.
“Maybe the time is right for people to see that something needs to be done,” Plunk said.
Despite the optimism, getting the Elrod Road interchange built will be an uphill battle.
According to MPO documents regarding the SHIFT process, the Elrod Road interchange had a score of 31.64 before the two boosts, making it the lowest-scoring of the five double-boosted projects.
Potential road projects are scored on a 0-to-100 scale by the state, using a formula that takes into account safety, congestion, asset management, economic growth and benefit/cost.
But, says Plunk, that formula isn’t necessarily the final word on the fate of projects.
“That algorithm isn’t going to tell us everything,” Plunk said. “The local people know where the development is occurring and what the needs are.”
The five local projects getting a “double boost” reflect those needs.
Those projects, which come with a total estimated cost of $91.3 million, are all in high-traffic areas that have been affected by the residential and industrial growth that earned Warren County the state’s second-fastest growth rate for the past decade among Kentucky’s 120 counties.
The highest-scoring of those projects is the continued widening of Nashville Road from Oaklawn Way near the roundabout to Campbell Lane. Estimated to cost $6.7 million, the Nashville Road project had a score of 57.04 before the boosts.
“It will be widening that section to match other parts of Nashville Road,” Plunk said. “We’re already in to that project. We’re ready to start buying property.”
Another relatively high-scoring project getting the double boost is one designed to improve the intersection of Campbell Lane and Russellville Road.
Estimated to cost $16.4 million, the project had a score from the state of 49.84.
“This is a brand-new project,” Plunk said. “At the afternoon peak, traffic turning left from Campbell Lane on to Russellville Road gets backed up to the bridge. We could add another left-turn lane, or we could do a roundabout.”
Also getting a double boost is an inexpensive project (with an estimated cost of just over $1 million) that would reduce congestion and increase mobility on Cemetery Road from the exit 26 interchange with I-65 to Lovers Lane.
“It would provide more mobility at that intersection,” Plunk said. “I see that need growing with all the development on Lovers Lane.”
The final project getting boosted by both the MPO and KYTC is a long-discussed plan to improve Plano Road.
Estimated to cost $26.8 million, the project would involve some widening and some straightening of Plano Road from Scottsville Road to Plano-Rich Pond Road.
With a SHIFT score of 47.79 from the state, the Plano Road project is “probably as high as it has been,” according to Plunk.
He said the residential growth in the Plano community makes improving the road a high priority.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to stay ahead of the development,” Plunk said.
The fate of the five double-boosted projects and others on the SHIFT list won’t be determined for a while. Plunk said the state is still “four or five months away” from projecting what revenue is available.
As for possible funding help from the federal infrastructure bill, Alcott said the work being done now can help Bowling Green and Warren County take advantage of any windfall.
“We want to be ready for potential federal infrastructure funding that could be coming our way,” he said. “By having projects ready or nearly ready and heavily prioritized at the local, state and federal levels, we will be in the perfect position to get more than our fair share.”