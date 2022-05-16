Hoping to better accommodate large trucks that travel through the area, the Warren County Public Works Department is making plans to improve the roundabout built in 2020 at Elrod Road and Smallhouse Road.
Warren Fiscal Court on May 6 approved public works Director Josh Moore’s request to advertise for construction of a concrete “truck apron” that will be added around the grassy interior of the roundabout.
The addition is needed, Moore said, because of the difficulty some large trucks are having in negotiating the roundabout.
“Some trucks hauling building materials and other things will get off the road and into the grass area in the middle,” Moore said. “They make muddy holes in the grass.”
To prevent that, Moore plans to have a contractor build a sidewalk-like apron around the roundabout’s interior. Since the cost of the four-foot-wide concrete apron is expected to exceed the $30,000 threshold for requiring bids, he plans to advertise for bids and select a contractor in time to do the work during the summer.
Moore said the cost of the concrete apron is estimated at $50,000. Scotty’s Contracting & Stone built the roundabout under a $129,637.17 contract it was awarded in 2020.
“It’s a challenge because the work will require that the intersection be shut down temporarily,” Moore said. “We want to go ahead and bid it now because the work needs to take place in the summer when school isn’t in session.”
The roundabout, though, may not be the top item on Moore’s agenda. In March, he was authorized by fiscal court to negotiate with sole bidder Scott, Murphy & Daniel Construction on pricing and configuration for a new headquarters for the county road department.
A new building is needed because the current road department headquarters building on East Fifth Avenue has been sold to Med Center Health for $1.47 million.
Fiscal court’s $1.4 million purchase of the Sugar Maple Square property along Ky. 185 gives Moore an opportunity to build a road department headquarters that is larger and more functional than the current 10,000-square-foot building that sits on a 0.92-acre lot.
Moore aims to build a 13,000-square-foot building with “a layout more conducive to the work we do.”
He said the new building, unlike the current headquarters, should have openings on each end and allow for vehicles to pull through.
The road department is expected to be able to utilize about two acres of the Sugar Maple Square property, allowing all equipment to be brought to a single location.
“It’s about a $2.5 million project, but it’s something we need to do,” Moore said. “It will be a durable, long-term facility.”
In addition to the Elrod-Smallhouse roundabout and the road department headquarters, the county is also now committed to continuing the seasonal SoKY Ice Rink that operates during the winter months at the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion.
Fiscal court, at the May 6 meeting, approved a $129,046 contract with Texas-based IRE Crown Rinks to install an ice rink that will operate from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. That price is slightly higher than last year’s $122,473 agreement.
It will be the sixth season for the seasonal ice rink, which started in 2016 but missed the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.