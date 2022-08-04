Emancipation celebration continues this weekend

When slavery was abolished in the United States, many communities marked the occasion with celebrations of freedom.
While some of these celebrations have come to an end, Russellville continues bringing awareness to this historic event with its 8th of August Emancipation Celebration.
The Russellville celebration, which is in its 35th year, began earlier this week with an opening ceremony at Mount Zion Baptist Church, food trucks, a museum slavery exhibition and a beauty pageant. Events will continue through the weekend.
The celebration is organized by steering committee members Michael Morrow, Paulette Smith, Kathy Edmonds, Pat Gaines and Patrick Maskin.
Morrow, who is also director of the SEEK Museum, said many of the celebrations began immediately after the Civil War ended, but the number of these events has declined since then.
Morrow said Russellville is one of the few communities that still celebrates Aug. 8.
While President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, the 13th Amendment, which permanently abolished slavery, wasn’t ratified until December 1865.
It wasn’t until Aug. 8, 1865, that people in Russellville and surrounding areas found out about the 13th Amendment’s passage, Morrow said.
Edmonds said the celebration originated in Allensville but was later moved to Russellville because of how large the event became.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “The Hill We Climb” and is a tribute to poet Amanda Gorman’s January 2021 inauguration speech.
The festival will continue Friday with a blues concert at Sixth and Morgan streets with Nashville All Star Band and a soul food fest.
Events will continue throughout the day Saturday at Hampton Park including dust bowl basketball, softball, golf, a 5K run, cornhole, football, a parade, vendors, food trucks and entertainment.
Edmonds said that on Sunday, everybody will attend church. The dust bowl will continue Sunday, Morrow said, and “then people will head home.”
“When everyone gets home safe to their families, then we know we had a successful August 8th celebration,” Morrow said.