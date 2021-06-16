After a school year defined by the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, Western Kentucky University is hoping to start fresh and return to normal during its upcoming fall semester.
Much of its success in achieving that goal will hinge upon how many students WKU can persuade to show up and stick around next semester.
Barred from doing school visits because of the pandemic, WKU is counting on marketable draws like new high-end residence halls and its “Hilltopper Guarantee,” which offers free tuition to any college freshman from Kentucky who receives Pell Grant assistance and has at least a 3.0 unweighted high school grade-point average.
“It’s been a tough year for recruitment,” WKU President Timothy Caboni recently told WKU’s Staff Senate.
Caboni acknowledged that WKU cannot know for certain in advance how well it will do in the fall with enrollment, but he said “we are in terrific shape, given everything that we’ve faced.”
There’s a lot at stake for WKU. In the new campus operating budget the university’s board of regents will take up Friday, tuition and fees subsidize 48% of the total $375 million spending plan for fiscal year 2022.
A budget narrative document included in the board’s meeting materials indicates WKU will undergo another round of belt-tightening in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
To plug a budget hole of $9,160,032, WKU will depend on its academic affairs and other campus divisions to shoulder most of the cuts, a combined total of $6,487,358.
WKU’s “administrative support units” will be responsible for $2,672,674 in spending reductions.
The budget includes a 2% tuition increase for undergraduate students, which Caboni is relying upon to deliver raises for faculty and staff. The tradeoff for students is that WKU will also permanently dispense with its distance learning fee, according to the board’s meeting materials.
The distance learning fee – $150 per credit hour – was previously suspended for the 2020-21 academic year, but now the university wants to make that suspension permanent.
WKU is grappling with issues of salary “compression” – the technical term campus administrators use to acknowledge that the pay of more experienced university employees hasn’t remained competitive. The result is that new hires make the same, or sometimes even more, than employees who’ve been with the university for many years.
All of this has created a great deal of turnover at the university, and Caboni admitted as much when he spoke to WKU’s Staff Senate earlier this month.
“As an organization, you’re not having the kind of turnover that’s good,” Caboni said, pointing to data that show a steady rise in full professor faculty appointments in recent years but a decline in assistant professor appointments.
Speaking to staff, Caboni framed that development as a positive. “You also have to use this as an opportunity to bring fresh eyes into the institution,” Caboni said.
