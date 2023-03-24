Police investigations into suspicious activities at four massage parlors have resulted in citations issued to employees and patrons at each establishment, some for prostitution-related offenses.
The Bowling Green Police Department said it had received complaints about the businesses, which prompted detectives to conduct surveillance over a period of several weeks.
City police served search warrants at Comfort Spa, 866 Lain Ave., and Hong Kong Spa, 830 Fairview Ave., on Wednesday after an investigation found that patrons at each business were paying for sex acts there, court records show.
Employees there were cited for offenses that included prostitution, promoting prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.
Panda Foot Reflexology and Q Massage were also found to be non-compliant with regulations, with employees there cited for practicing massage therapy without a license.
In all, six citations were issued to spa employees and eight citations were issued to clients who were charged with loitering for prostitution purposes or soliciting prostitution, and one of the businesses was closed permanently, BGPD said.
According to police citations, officers investigating Hong Kong Spa made contact with several men leaving the business who admitted to paying for different types of sex acts.
Investigators learned that the business was advertising and had several reviews on websites that promoted sexual services, BGPD said.
A number of men entered Hong Kong Spa on Wednesday after police executed a search warrant there and were cited for loitering for prostitution purposes, court records show.
According to police citations, employees at Hong Kong Spa were warned on March 1 about prostitution occurring there, and detectives told the women at the spa that it was against the law to receive money in exchange for sex acts.
City police also confirmed through contact with customers of Comfort Spa that patrons had paid for massages and sex acts there, though employees cited by police denied any knowledge of commercial sexual activity, according to court records.
